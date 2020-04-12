When Diego Rodriguez returns home after his 12-hour shift at an El Paso hospital, he showers in the backyard and then goes to sleep in the garage – the one room they have where he can isolate himself from his family.
Rodriguez (not his real name) works near COVID-19 patients at an El Paso hospital, and the routine has been the same for several weeks. His family hasn’t seen his face unobscured by a mask in days.
“It’s pretty intense. Everyone is pretty on edge. Everything is COVID from the time you get in to the time you get out,” Rodriguez said. “Every day is different. Every shift is different. That’s the nature of working at the hospitals; You never know what you’re going to get.”
The hospital workers interviewed by El Paso Inc. did not want their names published because they are not authorized to speak by their employers or have been made to sign agreements barring them from talking to the media. Their names have been changed.
Rodriguez said he has not received any directives from the hospital where he works that say he must isolate himself from his family. But he is among the many frontline hospital workers nationwide who have chosen to live in their garages, in hotels and in RVs – away from their loved ones – to protect them from a disease that has killed thousands across the globe.
“We have several health care workers, first responders, volunteers and essential employees dealing with this nightmare at a whole other level,” said Rodriguez’s wife of the pandemic. She also declined to name where she works, saying it was a “prominent retail merchandising third party company.”
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in El Paso passed 250 Friday, with more than 50 patients hospitalized. One man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s, both with underlying conditions, have died of the disease in El Paso.
In U.S. communities hit hard by the pandemic, hotels have offered lodging to frontline medical workers, sometimes for free. A Facebook group was formed to help connect hospital workers to RV owners.
“These people still have to go home and deal with family,” Rodriguez’s wife said. “Mentally, it’s beating you up.”
She said she believes El Paso is “too casual” in its social distancing requirements and forced closures. She also hopes hotels with low occupancy might designate rooms for first responders and hospital workers caring for COVID-19 patients. Or El Pasoans with RVs might be willing to help as some owners have in other communities.
She said the household has designated plates and cups for her husband. He’s confined to the garage, where he has a mattress and a small fridge with some food. She added that his comfort level is at the mercy of the temperature outside.
She said she reached out to a couple of people selling RVs online and asked if she could rent them instead. She said she felt disappointed when the sellers stopped responding to her after that.
“You can support them by staying home,” she said. “I find it unfair that these health care workers have to deal with these patients that didn’t follow the rules. It’s like, just follow the rules.”
While the stress of working in a hospital is not new to Rodriguez, he worries he could become infected and spread the virus to his family despite the precautions they are taking at the hospital. Around the world, health care workers have been hit especially hard by the highly contagious coronavirus.
“The fact that it’s repeated exposure … I’m not just at risk, I’m at risk tenfold,” Rodriguez said. “The fact that you do everything right is not a guarantee.”
El Pasoan Maria Flores (not her real name) said her husband is an ICU nurse at an El Paso hospital where he sees COVID-19 patients.
“If we miss some little detail, we could get it,” Flores said.
Their family, like others they know, also has a routine. Time is a blur, but Flores said she thinks it’s been about a month since their lives changed overnight.
“It started the first day he saw one of the (COVID-19) cases at his workplace,” Flores said. “That is when he said, ‘You know what? This is very serious. I don’t want you guys to be in any danger.’”
When her husband calls after his shift, she gets the disinfectant ready and clean clothes. Usually, he arrives around 10 or 11 at night, removes his scrubs and then makes his way to the shower without touching anything. It’s a quick, “Hi. How are you?” No hugs. Then he goes to sleep in his own room.
He works three days a week, with shifts now stretching as long as 16 or even 18 hours, and has four days off.
“I honestly wouldn’t want to continue living like this – separate in the same house,” Flores said.
