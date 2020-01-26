Hospice El Paso announced at a luncheon Wednesday it has achieved the We Honor Veterans program’s highest designation, and is now one of only 29 Level 5 hospice agencies nationwide.
We Honor Veterans was founded in 2010 to help improve the care veterans receive from hospice and palliative care providers. It is a collaboration of the Department of Veterans Affairs and the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.
“Through the We Honor Veterans program, Hospice El Paso’s staff learned the unique needs of veterans and are better able to accompany and guide them and their families towards a more peaceful transition,” the nonprofit stated in a news release.
Level 5 partners also take on the role of regional mentor to other We Honor Veterans partners, helping them to improve their programs.