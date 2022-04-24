As Horizon City continues to grow, city leaders are plotting a big vision for the first town that greets you driving west into El Paso County.
The city of over 20,000 could soon get two large, multi-use sports parks – one from El Paso-based Hunt Companies and the county and one from Horizon City.
Eddie Garcia, executive director of the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation, said the group is doing a feasibility study to see if a sports park would work in the area.
Additionally, Garcia said, the county and Hunt Companies are conducting their own feasibility study on a regional sports park.
“At the end of the day, we want to compliment whatever they decide,” Garcia said.
Rafa Arellano, business development manager for the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation, said the county’s sports park could be on the western outskirts of Horizon City. The city’s proposed park would be further east.
“Part of our feasibility is gauging the sentiment of people in town – what kind of things they’d like to see, like sports and programming,” Arellano said. “Then we need to try and figure out what Hunt and the county are going to do, so we can complement what they’re going to do.”
In November, Hunt made a presentation to El Paso County commissioners for a proposed 10-acre multi-use park in the Eastlake area of Far East El Paso.
According to the presentation, the park would be part of the fast-growing Mission Ridge master-planned community.
If Hunt partners with the county, it could finance the project through things like bonds. County commissioners in November directed staff to continue working with Hunt to bring forward a proposal for the park and partnership.
Horizon has doubled its population in the last 10 years. With that comes growing pains as well as more opportunities, Arellano said.
In addition to projects like the sports park and town center, Arellano said the Horizon City Economic Development Corporation is also focusing on establishing business resources and gathering data on Horizon businesses.
He said the efforts are to not only attract companies but also to make sure they stay long-term and not leave right after incentives are finished.
Horizon City is also working on its “transit-oriented development” initiative, which Arellano said will focus on creating a town center for Horizon.
While there may not be any skyscrapers in Horizon, Arellano said a town center can help create a central place for residents to go and enjoy, as well as be attractive for travelers on Interstate 10 heading into the borderland.
The town center would be located near the intersection of Horizon Boulevard and Darrington Road.
The city is working with Able City, a Texas-based architecture firm, to create a plan for the town center that could include vertical mixed-use buildings.
“We have a lot of people who live around here but drive all the way back to El Paso to do things, or even get a drink at night. We’re telling them no, you don’t have to go that far,” Arellano said. “It’s super exciting that we’d be able to build a downtown for Horizon City.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
