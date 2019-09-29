New neighborhoods in Horizon City, a community of nearly 20,000 people on El Paso’s southeast doorstep, are growing fast these days, and a long-established defense contractor site may be an unintended casualty.
But Michael Egan, the owner and president of TMD Defense & Space, isn’t going quietly, and it appears that a misunderstanding has gotten in the way of negotiations to keep TMD from moving.
An aerial view of TMD’s 350-acre site on Horizon City’s southern edge shows residential development encroaching from the north, and that poses a big problem for the future of TMD, Egan said.
He acquired the site in 2017 from Lockheed Martin Corp., a major defense contractor, and has continued working with White Sands Missile Range on target missile assembly, which comes with certain requirements.
“In our complex, the part of Army requirements where residential encroachment comes into play is that we need a 4,000-foot safety buffer where our missile assembly is and where our explosive stage is,” Egan said. “Right now, that 4,000 feet takes in the back row of houses they’ve already built and ball fields they’ve already built north of us.”
The two baseball fields and a field for football and soccer are part of the Clint school district’s Ricardo Estrada Middle School and are adjacent to Randy O’Leary’s Rancho Desierto Bello Unit 11 subdivision.
Egan, 54, a UTEP graduate with a master’s degree in physics who has been in the defense contracting business for 30 years, said TMD only has six employees now but has won new Army contracts for work that will require hiring more than 120 people at salaries ranging from $60,000 to $120,000.
“The Army has already moved all this stuff, and we have to decide what to do,” Egan said. “We have contracts in place and a lot of this work is due next summer, less than a year away.
“The Army made a commitment to staying here. There’s a $34 million contract coming up for rebid next year, and I think we have a wonderful opportunity to bring it here because of the facility we have.”
The problem, he said, is the proximity of about 200 acres of the Rancho Desierto Bello subdivision plat approved over his objections by Horizon City’s Planning and Zoning Commission last November and then by City Council in December.
The origin of TMD’s problem goes back to 2006 when Horizon City changed the zoning of the area now being developed from manufacturing to residential. Egan contends the rezoning violated a long-standing agreement with Lockheed and eventually led to the company’s departure.
One solution, and perhaps the only one now, would be to let Egan buy the acreage he needs to preserve the 4,000-foot buffer around TMD’s property and along LTV Road, which leads to the site from Darrington Road.
“I tried that, but they said they couldn’t sell it,” he said. “Horizon City at some point really has to decide if they want to build businesses and have technology companies or to just keep building houses.”
However, three Horizon City officials and O’Leary’s representative said in separate interviews that just such an offer was made to Egan, but he didn’t respond.
Walter Miller, Horizon City’s former mayor and now chair of the city’s Horizon Economic Development Corp., or HEDC, said because the plans for Rancho Desierto were in compliance, the City Plan Commission had no choice but to approve it in November over Egan’s objections.
Nor did the City Council have a choice a month later.
“The town is in no position to stop anybody’s development,” Miller said. “What we did do, separately, was an economic development effort. We approached the landowner to see if they would potentially sell the property to increase the buffer around Mr. Egan’s property.
In those talks, he said, they came up with a dollar figure for the property Egan needed.
“We relayed this information to Mr. Egan, and he did not respond to us,” Miller said. “This information is several months old, but we could probably still work out a deal.”
Michael Hernandez, CEO of HEDC, also recalls the approach to O’Leary’s representative, David Ballard.
“He came back with some terms for Mr. Egan to consider,” Hernandez said. “I don’t know why Mr. Egan didn’t think about that more strongly.”
Michelle Padilla, the city’s planning director, said the need for a buffer around the site didn’t come up in 2006 when the zoning was changed to residential according to a staff report and the minutes of the meeting.
That’s when the case for not changing the zoning should have been made by Lockheed, she said.
Padilla recalls the possibility of negotiations arising when the new subdivision plat went to the plan commission and City Council last year.
“In those discussions, they explained that they would be open to talking to Mr. Egan about the sale of the property,” she said. “I’m not sure what happened after that.”
Egan swears he recalls no such willingness or an offer – from anyone.
“Show me something in writing that they reached out to me to make an offer to buy the property, because they haven’t,” he said. “I asked them to get together. They never responded.
“Maybe, they all internally had this discussion, and one of them thought the other one was getting in touch with me. But I would expect that if they’re going to sell some property that they would contact me.”
If Egan pulls up stakes because of the development closing in on him and moves his operation elsewhere, he said he wouldn’t be the first to make the same decision.
“When they started building the houses and the school, that’s when Lockheed left,” he said.
Among those who would be sorry to see TMD go is UTEP’s Ahsan Choudhuri, the founding director of the NASA MIRO Center for Space Exploration and Technology Research at the university.
He said UTEP, TMD and Egan have a memorandum of understanding for student use of TMD’s facilities.
“Having a facility like that is always going to be important to a community,” Choudhuri said. “If you do too much housing development around it, the facility will lose its value.
“When the facility was built, Horizon City was not there. It was out in the desert, and the city grew around it. There are some practical issues about what that facility can do now and what the options are now.
“It is a complex problem.”
