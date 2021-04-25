Passengers are returning to the skies as more travelers get comfortable reentering the world after a year of laying low.
At the El Paso International Airport, that means more flyers, fuller cabins and more travelers walking through terminals.
“Compared to a year ago, we’re in a much better place,” said Terry Sharpe, assistant director of aviation development at El Paso International Airport.
While the airport’s operations are rebounding, there are still fewer flights than pre-pandemic days, something the city is working to address.
Sharpe said recent average daily departure trends and activity at the airport mirror what was happening in 2019 and earlier in 2020 before the pandemic decimated the travel industry. The airport is now at about 55% of its February 2020 numbers, Sharpe said.
So far this year, about 216,344 passengers have traveled through the airport, according to the city. During the same period last year, there were 479,661 passengers.
During spring break, the airport saw its highest traveler totals since the pandemic started.
“Our rate of recovery has outpaced the national average every month,” Sharpe said. “It shows that there is demand here, for whatever reason. Family travel, leisure travel, we’ve been doing better than the national average. We’re thankful for that.”
All airports and cities, including El Paso, have been impacted by a loss of business travelers. The advent of the Zoom era has brought most business travel to a standstill.
Fewer passengers means there are also fewer flights, but the trend is up.
So far this month, Sharpe said, El Paso International Airport is averaging about 36 flights a day. In January, that number was at 26, and Sharpe said pre-pandemic numbers were in the mid-50s.
Sharpe said he hopes daily flights can climb back into the high-40s for summer.
“It’s kind of hard to get bookings right now into June from the airlines, but just looking at their projected flight schedules, they’re also very hopeful,” Sharpe said.
He added that the availability of vaccines and more people getting vaccinated have led to more passengers feeling comfortable returning to air travel.
“The seats that we have available are full,” Sharpe said. “The airlines have not instituted a COVID vaccine (requirement) for flying. But, anecdotally, more vaccines equal more passengers, and we’re seeing that. It’s having an impact on people’s willingness to travel, and I think that’s going to get better and better.”
El Paso also has fewer frequencies of nonstop flights to certain destinations, including Austin. For example, rather than a nonstop trip to Austin offered each day, Southwest has consolidated that into once a week.
Right now, there are no nonstop flights from El Paso to Los Angeles, Sharpe said.
Part of the reason for fewer nonstop flights comes from airlines routing passengers to smaller hubs to ensure fuller flights to the larger destination, Sharpe said. But he expects increasing demand will prompt airlines to add more direct flights.
Some of the El Paso airport’s restaurants and shops remain closed but are opening as traffic picks up.
In the terminals, the Starbucks, gifts shops and restaurants are open. The public-facing downstairs part of the airport remains largely closed, including the Burger King, Starbucks and Carlos & Mickey’s restaurant.
“We’re not seeing a high demand for those areas because we don’t have enough, whether it’s greeters or anyone else not flying, there’s not enough on the public side to generate that demand,” Sharpe said.
Rental car and parking revenue, as well as hotel occupancy rates, are also moving in step with passengers returning to the airport, Sharpe said.
He said the rental car market at the airport is returning, and that El Paso’s market is unique.
“We have longer-term rentals here through government agencies that may be doing training here in El Paso, whether that’s for military or law enforcement,” Sharpe said.
Another bright spot at the airport has been the increase in freight flights, due in part to a huge uptick in online ordering.
About 15,395 tons of freight have come through the airport in 2021 so far, up about 3.8% from the same period in 2020.
Aside from flying, the airport is also undergoing some facility updates, including runway updates and reconfigurations.
Marmaxx, the company that owns popular stores TJ Maxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls, is building a 1.6 million square foot distribution center on airport property.
Region 19 Education Service Center is also building a parking garage and conference facility on airport property.
There is also a new Circle K being built on airport property at the corner of Montana and Hawkins, which will replace the old corner store on the opposite side of the intersection.
Paul Foster’s Million Air FBO opened at 1800 Hawkins near the airport in March. The fixed-base operator provides fueling and other services for private and corporate air travel.
“We love the competition between the two FBOs, and we think it gives our customers more choice when they fly in on business or private aircraft,” Sharpe said.
There’s also activity on airport-owned property, including the upcoming demolition of the former central offices for the El Paso Independent School District.
EPISD is in the process of moving to its new offices near Downtown El Paso.
Sharpe said they envision that area becoming an entertainment district for travelers, non-travelers and the surrounding Cielo Vista and Fort Bliss neighborhoods.
“We want to give people a reason to come out to visit airport property even if they’re not flying,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.