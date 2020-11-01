A mansion designed by famed Southwest architecture firm Trost & Trost in 1907 has been renovated and transformed into an event venue.
The Manor at Ten Eleven, owned by Nora Herrera, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony 10:30 a.m. Oct. 22 at the mansion, 1011 N. Mesa.
The mansion’s three floors, outdoor terraces and carriage house have been “updated with all of the modern appliances and conveniences, while keeping with the historical integrity of the property,” according to a news release.
