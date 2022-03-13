A three-day attempted online auction of the historic but dilapidated Caples Building in Downtown ended March 4 without a buyer, and the Los Angeles owner said he is unsure about what he’ll do next.
“I have no idea,” Siamak “Sy” Dardashty said when El Paso Inc. reached him by phone Thursday and asked about his plans for the property.
He bought the building in November 2018 at a bankruptcy sale at the federal courthouse involving 10 historic properties that belonged to William “Billy” Abraham at the time.
A wealthy Los Angeles businessman, Dardashty was reportedly looking for a minimum $2.2 million bid on the Caples Building, but El Paso Inc. was told the sale didn’t go through because the highest bid came in $25,000 below that.
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Dardashty said Tuesday when asked if the $25,000 figure was correct.
Sergio Tinajero, the KW Commercial real estate agent for the property, also declined to discuss the dollar figures and Dardashty’s plans for the Caples now.
“Unfortunately, the owner told me not to speak with the media,” Tinajero said. “So, there’s nothing I can tell you about it.”
In November 2018, Dardashty, president of Green Fields Products in Los Angeles, outbid four El Paso real estate investors for the 112-year-old Caples Building with a $1.1 million offer.
“Apartments,” he said when asked at the time what he had planned for the landmark building designed by El Paso architect Henry C. Trost.
Asked last Tuesday what happened to those plans, Dardashty said, “Then, COVID hit.”
Joe Gudenrath, the executive director of the El Paso Downtown Management District, said it was unfortunate that the sale did not go through, but that it’s time now to look after the Caples Building at 300 E. San Antonio in the historic heart of Downtown.
“When it comes to the Caples Building, in the immediate future I would love for more work to be done to secure and preserve the building, fixing the broken glass and making sure it is not a hazard to the public,” Gudenrath said.
All of that is required by the city, he said, “but I’m not seeing evidence of enforcement or compliance.”
The last thing Downtown needs now, he said, is a fire like the one that gutted the De Soto Hotel a month ago.
___
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.