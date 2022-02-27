Downtown’s 111-year-old Caples Building isn’t much to look at but it’s on the National Register of Historic Places and big, and it’s going up for sale at a three-day, Ten-X online auction this week – quite possibly El Paso’s first such sale.
The Caples Building belonged to Billy Abraham’s family for decades along with a long-neglected collection of historic Downtown buildings that Abraham lost to the city or sold to get out of bankruptcy several years ago.
Now, it’s being sold by a Los Angeles investor, Siamak “Sy” Dardashty, who owns several South El Paso buildings and outbid a crowd for the Caples Building in 2018 when it and several other properties were auctioned to pay off Abraham’s bankruptcy debts.
El Paso Realtor Sergio Tinajero, who is making the preparations for the extended auction, said there are five strong builders and others from out of town who are interested in the sale.
“The winner closes 48 hours later,” said Tinajero, who is with Keller Williams Realty. “Expect action to be hot and heavy. So, once you start bidding, if you win, you have 48-hours to close the sale.”
Asked about Dardashty, who had big plans for the Caples Building and others he’s acquired in El Paso, Tinajero said, “Things have changed. Prices went up on construction. There were several things that happened, and he decided not to move forward with the development of the building.”
Among the possible uses of the Caples is converting it to an indoor, self-storage business, not unlike Extra Space Storage properties that offer clean, climate-controlled storage units that are easy to use.
“There’s lots of office space Downtown, but not a single one I know of in the area where attorneys can store their files,” Tinajero said. “We’ve also talked to apartment developers and office developers.
“We had three groups that brought engineers and architects into the building in the last couple of weeks. They’ve registered to it, but we don’t know if they will or not. That’s something we’ll know on Monday.”
Registration is through Ten-X.com and bidders must be preapproved, he said.
“So far, we have about 18 people looking at the documentation, but I don’t know if they’re bidding or not,” he said. “I know there’s two groups that are very interested but I don’t know if they’ll be bidding or not.”
He disclosed that Paul Foster, a major Downtown investor and developer, is among those who have made inquiries about the 56,000-square-foot building, which has been all but empty for the last 25 years or more.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.