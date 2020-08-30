Wednesday was International Dog Day, and Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare celebrated by honoring its therapy dogs. Juneau, right, works at Las Palmas Medical Center and Coco at Del Sol Medical Center. They are pictured above ‘off-the-clock,’ but are always working hard to keep everyone smiling. The hospital says, ‘These pups happily show up to work, bringing joy to both patients and staff alike.’ Coco has had some time off during the pandemic and is helping to train her new sister, Daisy, to become a support dog, too. Juneau has been visiting employees at Las Palmas Medical Center about once a month and patients at the Las Palmas rehabilitation center twice a month.

