High schoolers compete in welding competition

For the first time, the Texas High School Welding Series held one of its welding competitions and certification events in El Paso.
On Friday, high school students competed at four different welding levels in the Sun City Build Off for prize money and scholarships. The team from Clint High School won first place, Canutillo High School second and Santa Teresa High School third.
“There is a need for skilled persons in the trade industry right now,” said Scott Herndon, director of Sun City Welding Academy.
The event was hosted by Sun City Welding and is supported by Northern Tool + Equipment, as well as Outlaw Leather, Marathon Petroleum El Paso, Area Iron & Steel Works and the American Welding Society.
