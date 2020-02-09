After months of studying, high school students Alisa Pitchkolan, Iliana M. Flores Dumond, Dena Antowan and Benjamin J. Gutierrez, earned first place in the 2020 Hunt Academic WorldQuest competition.
The Socratic School, a team made up of several high schools, will represent the region in the national WorldQuest competition from April 23-26 in Washington, D.C.
The local competition, held Feb. 1 at El Paso Community College, was presented by the World Affairs Council of El Paso, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting international thinking. Its president is Martha Vera, the honorary consul of Spain.
More than 20 schools in the El Paso region competed this year.