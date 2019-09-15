Two days after city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez filed as a candidate to retake the El Paso City Council seat from which she was recently removed, the city has put her name on the ballot.
It was officially added late Thursday for the special election Nov. 5.
Hernandez and her supporters called her removal from office undemocratic and feared it would take a court fight to get her on the ballot. It now appears she is, but her name is not alone.
A 25-year-old businessman with ties to City Hall’s administration and an itch to get into politics filed as a candidate for the District 3 seat on Thursday.
William Veliz goes by “Will” and is a realtor and real estate investor who works with his father, Robert Veliz, who is serving as his campaign treasurer.
When contacted by El Paso Inc. Thursday evening, Hernandez didn’t know her name had been added to the special election ballot. She had filed as a candidate Tuesday but expressed concern that she wouldn’t be allowed to run when her name wasn’t posted immediately on the city election site.
The bizarre chain of events leading to her removal from office began Aug. 3 when an announcement of Hernandez’s candidacy for mayor appeared on Facebook and remained online for about 15 minutes.
That was long enough for bloggers to distribute it to more people and to raise the possibility that Hernandez had triggered the rarely invoked “resign to run” provision of the Texas Constitution.
It says if an elected official announces as a candidate for another office within a year and 30 days from the end of his or her term, it constitutes an automatic resignation from the position that official holds.
Hernandez conceded that she was thinking about running for mayor next year but insisted that the Facebook announcement was an innocent mistake by a volunteer who had worked on her 2017 election campaign.
But the El Paso city attorney’s office took the position quickly – too quickly, some say – that the announcement triggered the resign-to-run provision and that her vacant seat would have to be filled in the city’s Nov. 5 election.
Then, city voters will also consider the city’s $414 million bond proposition to finance a long list of street and public safety projects.
Late Thursday, the city sent out a statement from City Attorney Karla Nieman announcing that Hernandez’s name would be on the ballot. It followed a previous announcement that she wouldn’t be allowed to run.
“The City Council was required to call the special election to fill the vacancy,” Nieman’s statement reads in part. “Ms. Hernandez is permitted by law to run in the special election for District 3.
“Pursuant to state law, she is required to run to regain the seat she vacated.”
At the council’s work session this Monday, Nieman will brief City Council on the decision to accept Hernandez’s application for a place on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Others candidates can file with the city clerk’s office by the 5 p.m. deadline on Sept. 26 to run for the District 3 position. The term for the post that pays $29,000 a year ends Jan. 5, 2021.
Hernandez is determined to be the one who completes the term – and she absolutely won’t be running for mayor.
“For now, I am happy and cautiously, optimistically eager that I can start a campaign,” she said Friday. “But I am going to wait until Monday and hope the city attorney’s advice doesn’t change again.
“I will have to start fundraising and putting a campaign together. As of my last campaign report on July 15, I had almost zero dollars in the bank.”
Hernandez has been an outspoken council member, often part of the voting minority and has clashed with Mayor Dee Margo who removed her from the committees to which he had appointed her – a rare if not unprecedented gesture.
Veliz, her sole opponent for now, is a 2012 Eastwood High School graduate who went on to Texas Wesleyan, a small, private university in Fort Worth, where he played basketball, majored in psychology and minored in criminal justice.
He was appointed to the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment by former city Rep. Michiel Noe and to the El Paso Firemen & Policemen’s Pension Fund by City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
“I’ve just got an affinity to go into politics and also to help people,” Veliz said.
