Drivers roaming Downtown El Paso on the hunt for street parking can now use their smartphones to find empty spaces in real-time.
The city has partnered with ParkMobile to launch the Park 915 app, which is free and available for iOS and Android smartphones. Drivers can pay for parking using the app, which shows how much time is left on the meter and alerts drivers when the time is about to expire.
“Park 915 provides a much better user experience, showing people in real-time exactly where the available parking spots are in the city so that people can avoid the areas with no parking and drive directly to the streets where there are open spots, saving time and frustration,” David Coronado, director of the city’s International Bridges Department, said in a statement.
The app replaces the Park El Paso app, which the city launched in August 2015.
A parking study released this month found that there is enough parking in Downtown to meet demand, even during the busiest times. There are an estimated 11,686 total parking spaces in Downtown, including 1,761 on-street metered parking spaces, according to the study, which was completed for the city by Michigan-based WGI.
Metered parking costs $1 per hour, or 25 cents for 15 minutes, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays are free.