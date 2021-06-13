The El Paso-based maker of HydroFlask water bottles, Drybar products and OXO housewares has sold its personal care business in a $44.7 million deal.
Helen of Troy announced on Tuesday the sale of its Brut, Pert Plus, Sure, Infusium, Vitalis and other personal care brands to HRB Brands in Stamford, Connecticut.
Julien Mininberg, chief executive of Helen of Troy, said the company is focusing on its faster-growing businesses, especially what it refers to as its leadership brands: OXO, HydroFlask, Braun, PUR, Honeywell, Drybar and HOT Tools.
“Our Leadership Brands are among our highest volume and highest margin brands, which together comprised over 80% of global sales in fiscal year 2021,” Mininberg said in a news release. “In our Beauty segment, we continue to be focused on accelerating the growth of our global appliance and prestige liquids businesses under the Revlon, Drybar, and HOT Tools brand names.”
Sales in the company’s beauty business were 6% higher in the quarter ended Feb. 28 than they were in the same period last year, increasing to $118.3 million, according to Helen of Troy’s most recent earnings report. Overall, Helen of Troy’s net sales revenue increased 15%, pushing the company past $2 billion in sales.
The global consumer products giant is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso.
The sale did not include Helen of Troy’s personal care business in Latin America and the Caribbean, but, according to the news release, HRB Brands has the option to buy it by the end of the company’s 2022 fiscal year.
Helen of Troy executives will discuss the transaction during the company’s next earnings conference call, which it expects to hold next month.
