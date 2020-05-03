El Paso-based Helen of Troy had a strong fourth quarter but is bracing for impact from the COVID-19 pandemic and related closures.
The consumer products giant on Tuesday released its fourth quarter 2020 earnings report, showing a net sales revenue increase of 9.1% for its fiscal year that ended February 2020.
The company owns several major brands, including HydroFlask, Braun, Hot Tools, Vicks and PUR, and recently acquired popular beauty line Drybar for $225 million.
A clearer picture of the financial impact of the pandemic on Helen of Troy will likely be seen in the coming quarters. Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg said the company headed into the pandemic with strong financials, and is working to maximize supply for in-demand products like Vicks and Braun thermometers.
“We’ve been greatly improving the capacity out of Mexico, a significant number at double-digit kind of increases to get the maximum number of thermometers into the marketplace now, and we don’t have the Pacific Ocean to cross there. So there’s a speed aspect to it as well,” Mininberg said.
He added that a possible new normal after the pandemic might mean regular temperature checks, similar to how airport security checks drastically changed after 9/11.
Despite the uptick in demand for Helen of Troy products like thermometers, the company is bracing for the financial impact on future quarters and trying to preserve cash flow as revenue declines, said Brian Grass, Helen of Troy chief financial officer.
Helen of Troy employees are facing furloughs and pay reductions, which Mininberg said he hopes can lessen the need for actions like layoffs.
Mininberg said “cost interventions” related to COVID-19 will be in the form of personnel cost reductions and a delay in fiscal 2021 discretionary spending.
Effective April 6, wages and salaries were reduced across nearly all parts of the company, Mininberg said. There’s also a hiring freeze and suspension of merit pay increases and promotions.
“We chose this approach versus widespread layoffs in order to retain talent, protect what we have built and preserve as many jobs as possible,” Mininberg said in the call.
Discretionary spending, including marketing expenses, travel and certain capital expenditures, have been reduced or delayed, Mininberg said. And he has taken a 30% reduction in pay.
“We are adapting our spending to match consumer demand and our supply for some initiatives, spending has been reduced while for others, a meaningful portion will be delayed until we have better visibility on demand and recovery,” Mininberg said.
Grass said the company’s revenue in fiscal year 2021 will likely be negatively impacted by the pandemic and closures.
He said the company has about $380 million in cash on hand or cash equivalents, and $605 million available in their credit agreement. Helen of Troy has poured a lot of its cash into stock buybacks over the past several years, returning hundreds of millions of dollars to shareholders.
“Although we expect our free cash flow to take a step back in fiscal 2021 as we build healthy inventory levels and the retail environment looks for stability, we expect our balance sheet liquidity position to remain strong,” Grass said in Tuesday’s conference call.
Mininberg said Helen of Troy would not be providing 2021 fiscal guidance because of the uncertainty.
Olivia Tong, an analyst with Bank of America, asked Helen of Troy officials about planning for the next three financial quarters amidst a global pandemic.
“I think it would almost be irresponsible for us to give guidance at this point for the simple reason that not only do we not know from a future standpoint the shape of the pathogen, what it will take, the course it will take. But I think anyone who says they do is almost certainly wrong,” Mininberg said.
Helen of Troy’s net online sales grew 34% in fiscal year 2020.
Mininberg said there continues to be substantial online traffic driving sales as some brick and mortar stores remain closed.
“In terms of the amount of demand, it’s not enough to overcome all of brick-and-mortar, but as I said before, for a company that’s well developed in that case, we don’t have to ship that much more on to online,” Mininberg said. “We’re already extremely active in this space.”
Helen of Troy is also selling off the personal care part of the business, which includes liquid, powder and aerosol products. Mininberg said the divestiture should occur in fiscal year 2021.
Stock prices for Helen of Troy plummeted near the end of March, after cities across the country started imposing stay-at-home measures that closed “non-essential” retail stores and businesses.
Shares have since risen with news of Helen of Troy’s strong fourth quarter. Friday’s price was $167, up 14% for the week.
