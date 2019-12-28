Global consumer products giant Helen of Troy is acquiring a popular hair care line found on the shelves of beauty stores like Sephora and Ulta.
Helen of Troy, which is headquartered in El Paso, will acquire Drybar Products, a brand founded in 2008 by founder Alli Webb. The $255 million deal is slated to close by the end of January 2020, according to a news release.
Drybar will become Helen of Troy’s eighth leadership brand in its portfolio, which includes Hydroflask, OXO, Pur and Honeywell.
“Drybar will complement our Revlon and HOT Tools products, allowing our brands to resonate with consumers and professionals across the good, better and best segments,” said Helen of Troy CEO Julien Mininberg in a news release. “We believe there is excellent upside potential for Drybar Products, and we expect to capitalize on our expertise in beauty, appliances, new product development, sales, marketing, category development and international.”
Drybar also runs a chain of salons across the country that offer blowouts and hairstyling services named after cocktails, like the Old Fashioned and the Manhattan.
The brand is not affiliated with the El Paso-based Dry Blow Dry Bar, which offers similar services but does not sell the Drybar products.
Helen of Troy will license products to Drybar Holdings, which will continue to run the salons, which will exclusively recommend and use Drybar products.
Helen of Troy is one of two publicly traded companies in El Paso. The other is El Paso Electric.