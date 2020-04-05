The chief executive of El Paso-based Helen of Troy has agreed to take a pay cut, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy and the company’s stock price.
Julien Mininberg joins other top executives at major U.S. companies, recently senior Disney executives, who are taking pay cuts, sometimes to zero. Some companies have also pledged to not enact any layoffs, including Morgan Stanley and PayPal, as weekly jobless claims skyrocketed to 6.6 million for the week ended March 28.
The speed and scale of the job losses is without precedent, The New York Times reported.
Helen of Troy doesn’t report its earnings until later this month when it is expected to release its fourth-quarter financial results and face questions from analysts.
But the company reported changes last week in a Form 8-K, the form used by public companies to report material developments between quarterly reports.
Mininberg agreed to a temporary 30% reduction in his base salary and annual incentive, effective April 1.
Before the cut, Mininberg’s total compensation was $6.6 million, the company reported for its fiscal year that ended February 2019. That includes a $1 million base salary, stock awards and incentive plan.
Brian Grass, the company’s chief financial officer, agreed to a temporary 20% reduction in his base salary and annual incentive target. Grass’s total compensation was $1.7 million and his base salary $491,250, according to the company’s most recent proxy statement.
The company also reported, “the base salaries of all other members of the company’s executive leadership team will be temporarily reduced by graduated amounts.”
Helen of Troy’s stock price has fallen 34% since the end of January, erasing much of last year’s gains.
Founded as a wig shop in 1968, Helen of Troy is now a global consumer products giant and one of only two publicly traded companies headquartered in El Paso, where it employs about 400 people. Its brands include OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell and Pur.
The company also recently reported amending its credit agreement with Bank of America and other lenders. According to public filings, on March 24, the company borrowed about $200 million “as part of a comprehensive precautionary approach to increase the company’s cash position and maximize its financial flexibility in light of the current volatility in the global markets resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.”
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.