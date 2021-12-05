The El Paso-based maker of Hydro Flask, OXO and other name-brand products is buying Osprey Packs Inc., a Colorado-based maker of backpacks and bags, in a deal valued at $414 million.
Helen of Troy announced Monday, Nov. 29, that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Osprey. The deal is slated to close by the end of the year, according to a news release.
“Approximately half of Osprey sales are outside the U.S., further accelerating our strategy to invest in international,” Helen of Troy’s chief executive, Julien Mininberg, said in a statement. “We believe Osprey and Hydro Flask make a compelling combination in the U.S. and provide further critical mass internationally with thousands of additional retail doors that can benefit both brands and consumers.”
Helen of Troy said it expects Osprey’s 2021 net sales revenue to be between $155 million and $160 million.
The global consumer products giant is the only publicly traded company headquartered in El Paso. Its other brands include Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR and Hot Tools.
