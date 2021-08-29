While the rugged mountain flora is lush and green after the powerful monsoon rains, some of the valley’s more delicate crops haven’t weathered the storms quite so well.
“The rain did impact us in a bad way on one type of grapes,” said Ryan Poulos, co-owner of Zin Valle Vineyards in Canutillo.
Poulos said the vineyard’s zinfandel field was affected by the downpours, leading to rot in some grape clusters, which Poulos said deflates the ripening grapes.
Zin Valle harvested about 500 to 800 pounds less than a normal year, or about two-thirds of their normal harvest of zinfandel grapes.
Poulos said the timing of the rain was worse than the rain itself because the grapes were not quite ready to harvest. But after the rain, the fields were sodden with mud for days.
“We can’t really harvest in the mud. It’s just terrible for workers, and not even worth trying,” Poulos said. “By the time everything dried out, it put us on the later end of when we’d harvest. The grapes were super ripe, and moisture and humidity gets trapped in grape clusters, and kinda rots them out and makes them unusable.”
But there were still zinfandel grapes harvested this year. Workers hand-harvest the best ones and begin the fermentation process that will lead to bottles of red, white and rose wine.
The other two grape types grown by Zin Valle, gewurztraminer and malvasia bianca, were not affected by the rain, Poulos said.
The lower yield of zinfandel grapes will lead to a little less wine than Poulos said he wants, but that Zin Valle will make adjustments.
A year ago, Zin Valle and other local vineyards were having a rough 2020, like other small businesses around the country faced with pandemic-related restrictions. The wineries could not open for tastings or events, restaurant business was dry and some places had excess inventory.
This year, Poulos said Zin Valle has doubled sales and is going through inventory quickly. Entertainment has also returned, and after a year like 2020 everyone’s ready to get out.
Poulos added that Zin Valle has seen some of its best months, and that more marketing and new initiatives, as well as live music every Saturday and Sunday, has attracted more people.
“We’ve been super busy and can’t complain,” Poulos said. “People want to get out and do stuff. All our seating is outdoors, and it makes people a little more comfortable. We’re following strict distancing and mask rules. Regulars say they’re glad we’re open.”
The sentiment is the same at Sombra Antigua winery in Chamberino, New Mexico. David Fisher, chief grape farmer at Sombra Antigua, said the Winery was impacted by strong wind and rain even before the widespread rains, and lost a fair percentage of their grapes.
But Sombra Antigua’s customers are back and the winery is open for tastings and other events.
Like Zin Valle and other wineries, Sombra Antigua has outdoor space that Fisher said brings in more visitors. The winery grows malbec, albariño and barbera grapes.
“We’ve been remarkably surprised by the customers interested in getting out,” Fisher said. “We’re outside. Others are a little restricted, we have a little more leeway to work with. We still follow protocols. A lot of people have been wanting to get out.”
