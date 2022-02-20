The Hospitals of Providence Sierra Campus unveiled its new Heart and Brain Center Wednesday, which executives described as a 10-year effort and multimillion-dollar investment.
“By advancing the technology and the procedures we offer, we are ensuring our patients no longer have to leave town to receive the care they need,” Dr. Edward Assi, medical director of cardiology services at Sierra, said in a news release.
The center is equipped with intensive care units and staffed by specialists, including neurosurgeons, neurologists, neurointerventionalists, cardiologists, cardiothoracic surgeons and interventional cardiologists.
“We are incredibly proud of our team for their steadfast commitment to advance and expand needed cardiology and neurology services for the El Paso region,” Rob Anderson, CEO of Sierra, said.
According to the company, the center has the region’s only structural heart program, which offers advanced procedures for patients with heart conditions. The center is also home to El Paso’s only epilepsy monitoring unit and includes an inpatient rehabilitation unit.
“This has been a complex and multifaceted effort to bring all these needed services under one center to offer a comprehensive program – the only one of its kind in the region,” Anderson said.
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
