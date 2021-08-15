In celebration of its 25th birthday, El Paso’s largest foundation announced an $11 million grant to the new Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine.
Executives with the Paso del Norte Health Foundation, university officials and community leaders gathered at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso Thursday afternoon to announce the gift. In recognition of it, the Texas Tech Dental Oral Health Clinic now bears the name of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation.
The foundation was established in 1995 with $130 million in proceeds from the sale of the nonprofit Providence Memorial Hospital to Tenet Healthcare.
Since then, the foundation’s endowment has grown to more than $280 million and its grantmaking has totaled nearly $211 million. Much of the foundation’s attention and money have gone to address obesity, diabetes, mental health, smoking, alcohol consumption and teen sex.
The foundation’s 2020 annual report is online at pdnhf.org.
