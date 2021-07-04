After a career as a leader in public school administration, Barron White started a new El Paso company in 2012 called ESL International that primarily teaches Spanish to executives and engineers from Japan.
When done with their serious introduction to the new language, they work in Mexico for Yazaki Corporation, a major auto parts manufacturer.
But, White isn’t done with public education.
He hopes to land a contract with Tornillo Independent School District that would, he said, “provide English language instruction to students who are newcomers to the district and students who have been in the district but don’t have a firm foundation in the English language.”
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, had a lot to say when asked about White and the little company that grows and shrinks with its contract business.
“He’s just an example of a really involved business individual,” she said. “We need more Barron White businesses. He has learned firsthand the value of diversity in people, products and service.
“In fact, in December of last year, even though we were still virtual, we still did our membership event online, and he won our Entrepreneurial Spirit of the Year Diversity Award.”
She said White gives a lot back to the community.
“He has created what he calls a free language pilot for high school English language learners, especially English language learners who are dropping out of school and need assistance,” she said. “He’s recognized that language communication is critical for anybody.”
White, 67, landed in El Paso in 1965 when his father retired from the military after tours of duty in Alaska and White Sands Missile Range.
An Andress High School graduate, White passed up an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point – to the predictable outrage of his parents.
Instead, he chose to study voice, education and English at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas, and then got married in his sophomore year to the young woman who would be his wife for 39 years.
“I found out pretty soon that I couldn’t make any money in music,” White said. “But we did weddings and funerals and were called on quite a bit and made some good side money.”
He graduated in 1977 and went on to earn a master’s degree in education administration at Sul Ross University.
White is not a fan of the way foreign languages are generally taught in U.S. public schools, either to students taking language as a high school requirement or in dual-language settings where Spanish-only and English-only students entering school are immersed in both languages upon starting school.
The intent is to have them proficient in both languages in a year or two.
“Kids who are Spanish dominant at home are getting left behind,” White said. “It’s not that they aren’t smart. They just haven’t been given the chance to succeed.
“But dual language can work.”
A big part of the problem, he said, is that language instruction isn’t consistent from one school to another, much less from one district to another to allow for smoother transitions when families move.
“It’s got to be consistent over the region because our kids move around a lot,” he said.
His experience comes from serving as principal at Whitaker Elementary, a vice principal at Canutillo Elementary and working at the Region 19 Service Center where he spent 13 years in the No. 2 position.
“When I was at Region 19, I was all over the state because I dealt with bilingual education, and I did audits to prepare districts for bilingual ed audits – and I learned a lot,” he said.
Now, White’s looking to step back into the public school realm if the Tornillo ISD contract comes through and to having a new crop of Yazaki engineers to introduce to Spanish.
“If it weren’t for Yazaki, we wouldn’t be as far along as we are,” he said. “It took us six years to build what we’re doing.
“A contract with Tornillo would provide English language instruction to students who are newcomers to the district and students who have been in the district but don’t have a firm foundation in the English language,” he said.
Natalie Littlefield, The Borderplex Alliance’s vice president of strategy, said the service ESL International provides “has the potential to advance the important economic development strategy of building a workforce pipeline with professional-level bilingual skillsets needed for the region’s target industries, particularly the business services industry.”
