There are rankings for everything these days – such as livability, crime, taxes and income – and El Paso doesn’t always compare well, except for being among the safest cities in the country.
So how about happy workers? El Paso’s may just be the happiest in the country.
A San Francisco company called Homebase provides online cloud-based time clocks to thousands of businesses around the country that ask workers to rate their shift on a 1-to-5 scale when they clock out.
Homebase has analyzed 6 million shift feedback scores to see which city’s workers are most satisfied – happiest, if you will – at the end of their day.
“The winner was El Paso!” Homebase representative Ravi Dehar wrote in an email to El Paso Inc.
On a 5-to-1 scale with five being the best, El Paso workers rated their shifts with 5 or 4.5 stars 94% of the time overall, a point above the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area in Florida and the San Diego area.
According to Homebase, that even goes for food and beverage workers in El Paso, including waiters and waitresses who make as little $2.75 an hour and rely on tips for the rest of their income in a town that doesn’t tip well.
But even they gave their shifts top ratings 95% of the time – better than their counterparts in Miami, San Diego, Orlando and Honolulu, which ranked their shifts just below El Paso.
Homebase analyzed 23,756 time cards with ratings in El Paso and 6.8 million nationally, Dehar said.
“One thing I have noticed in looking at the shift feedback data is that there doesn’t seem to be a correlation to pay,” Dehar wrote in response to questions from El Paso Inc. “This bears out in the national data, where cities with the highest minimum wages didn’t rank highly at all.
“Rather, they tend to rate based on what happened during the shift, like a difficult customer, a maintenance issue or something more personal to them.”
Homebase CEO John Waldmann started the company in 2014 in San Francisco and Houston and says they now serve more than 100,000 businesses across the country.
“We help local businesses, restaurants, retailers and others across the country manage their team with online scheduling, communication and hiring,” he said. “The best part of our solution for local businesses that are just getting started is it’s easier to use and you can sign up for free.
“No one starts a bakery or brewery because they want to keep track of time sheets.”
Why would employees take the chance of honestly rating a lousy shift with a 1 or 2, much less several in a row, and risk being labeled a whiner or even getting fired by a supervisor, El Paso Inc. asked Waldmann.
“Good question,” he said. “One of the things we pride ourselves on is trying to open paths of communication and make this process something positive for the employees and the managers,” he said. “A lot of things that lead to negative feedback are operational and constructive.”
On a very practical level, he said, unemployment is so low in El Paso and around the country now that keeping employees is important for companies that may not want to go looking for someone new and spend the time and expense of training someone new.
“Businesses want to know if something is going wrong as soon as possible, so they can make adjustments and try to keep employees engaged rather than punishing them for low feedback and risk losing a great employee,” he said.
Joyce Wilson, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex, a nonprofit agency with ties to the state that helps people find jobs and employers hire workers, said she’s not surprised to hear that working El Pasoans are happier than others.
“In general, I find that the workers here are really hard-working people who care about what they do and take great pride in the work,” Wilson said, adding that she also saw a lot of worker satisfaction in her 10 years as El Paso’s city manager.
“I don’t know if it’s just something that’s, like, the character of the community,” she said.
