The Housing Authority of the City of El Paso is pouring millions of dollars into new and upcoming projects across the city.
In the next couple of years, HACEP will build or renovate more than 370 apartment units in El Paso, at a price tag of about $76 million, according to the housing authority. It’s one piece of HACEP’s years-long effort to rebuild or renovate its aging public housing stock, which totals about 6,500 housing units.
Through a federal program called Rental Assistance Demonstration, or RAD, the agency has raised millions in private capital and other funds to fix its properties, some of which date back to the 1940s. HACEP is the largest public housing authority in Texas and provides subsidized housing for about 40,000 low-income El Pasoans.
Gerald Cichon, chief executive of HACEP, said the projects will help create density near Downtown in areas in need of redevelopment and will help create new opportunities for often-overlooked parts of El Paso, including in Northeast in an area sometimes called Angel’s Triangle, near Dyer and Hondo Pass.
“We’re fixing areas of town that really haven’t had significant investment and are trying to bring additional areas of town back to life,” Cichon said.
Here are four upcoming HACEP projects around El Paso.
Nuestra Señora
The 80-unit project will be in the heart of El Paso, at Montana and Campbell near Downtown. Demolition to condemned buildings and pre-construction work is now underway at the site, and Cichon said HACEP was getting ready to close on the project.
The project will cost about $22 million, according to HACEP, and the aesthetic will take cultural nods from the borderland.
It’s the second project for HACEP in the Downtown area. The first one was the renovation of the 18-story Blue Flame building, which now has 120 apartment units.
“City Council asked for it, and it goes along with the strategic plan of putting density Downtown,” Cichon said.
He added that the Nuestra Señora development includes an additional 80 units that have not been finalized or financed.
Patriot Place
Cichon said HACEP just closed on a property on Kenworthy, next to Sue Young Park, that will be transformed into 110 units at a project price of $25 million.
The property is also close to Sam’s Club and Walmart, as well as El Paso Community College, and Cichon said he believes the location is great for families.
“We see it as an amazing site for families that are low-income and looking to change their lives,” Cichon said.
The Patriot Place development is also near other sites the city is eyeing for economic development, Cichon said, and added that HACEP will only develop half the site, with another phase planned for the future.
Leveling and construction prep work is now underway at the site.
The design of the apartments will mirror that of the Medano Heights apartments in Northwest El Paso near Helen of Troy, Cichon said.
“We liked them so much that we decided to bring that design to the Northeast, for a different part of town,” Cichon said.
Sun Pointe Apartments
HACEP will renovate what was formerly known as the Roosevelt apartments in the Angel’s Triangle neighborhood in Northeast El Paso.
The units have been closed and boarded up, and will be redone inside and out with new infrastructure and to bring it up to compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The units were originally built in 1973.
The Sun Pointe Apartments will be a total of 146 units at a cost of $26 million, according to HACEP.
“It has access to U.S. 54, and it’s next door to Walmart, and we see this as another great opportunity for families to live,” Cichon said.
Siesta Gardens
Cichon said HACEP owns empty land and an old motel on Dyer near the future Sun Pointe apartments, which he said will be torn down and turned into commercial property, with new housing units to be built for those living in the motel, some of whom are homeless and veterans.
The $3 million project will have 37 efficiency unit apartments built using shipping containers.
“We don’t think that’s indicative of the quality of life people could live in,” Cichon said. “Our staff is actively working on a sustainable solution by repurposing shipping containers to provide housing for that particular population, which is really economically challenged.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
