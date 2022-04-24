A tiger milk tea or a cactus salad? The menus of locally owned Habitat Boba Tea and Nopal Nation, a new patio and grill, are ready to expand El Paso’s palate on the far Westside.
The two establishments held grand openings on Saturday, April 16, at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.
“We wanted to have a presence in the Westside, and we are a mall business,” says Raul Galindo, co-owner of Habitat Boba Tea with his wife Chiu-Ling Hsu. “We figured we could appeal to not only El Pasoans on this side of town but also the many people from New Mexico and Mexico who visit this mall frequently.”
Dressed in T-shirts that read ‘Bobarista’ in English and traditional Chinese characters, Galindo and Hsu say they train their employees in boba culture starting with the history of boba in Taiwan and explaining what a tapioca pearl is. They have hired about 10 people for the new tea shop.
The bobaristas use taro root as opposed to artificial powder along with other Taiwanese ingredients and opt for hand shakers instead of machines when mixing drinks.
When Habitat Boba Tea first opened in 2012 in a strip mall on the Westside, the small business struggled to find a market for its Taiwanese flavors, which were new to El Paso at the time.
“Back then it was really green. We were the first specialized boba tea shop in 2012,” Galindo says. “It will be 10 years this summer, and boba tea has had much more exposure since then.”
In 2013, the teahouse moved to Bassett Place Mall where it found a growing demand for its products, leading them to open their second location at the Outlet Shoppes.
“We are happy to see other places opening up,” Galindo says. “Of course its competition, but we welcome it because it expands the market even more.”
Nopal Nation
Aline Tapia and Fernando Alio already had 17 years of business experience before opening Nopal Nation. In 2017, they opened a kiosk, Friahuahua Café and Shop, at the outlet mall after moving to El Paso.
“It took us about two years to see success. Waiting was a challenge but, in that time, we learned how supportive the Outlet Shoppes were of us,” Tapia says.
Tapia met Alio, her Spanish husband and business partner, in her hometown of Mexico City where she studied design and culinary arts.
She designed Nopal Nation herself from concept to completion, creating her own renderings. The restaurant’s recipes are also all her own, a fusion of her home cooking and Tex-Mex cuisine.
The initial idea for Nopal Nation came to Tapia in October 2021. She envisioned an outdoor establishment with live music that was similar to container parks in major cities like Houston and Orlando.
Six months later, Tapia was able bring her vision of a container-based patio and grill to life with a budget of less than $200,000. They have hired six people.
“To me, it’s a miracle. That’s why our logo is a corazón milagrito (miracle heart), and I was raised with this kind of art, so I wanted to bring it all together,” she says. “And the name Nopal Nation comes from the number of nopales or cacti we have here in El Paso.”
Recycling and reusing played a huge role in Nopal Nation’s development. The venue’s sports bar lounge was an old semitrailer. The horse carriage by the children’s playground was once a kiosk from a previous business and some of the décor pieces were furniture Tapia had saved for years, she says.
The murals on the containers, the sports bar and food truck were painted by artist Corinna Roberge and showcase desert landscapes and El Paso landmarks.
“I want to show my culture, my roots and creativity here,” Tapia says. “I realized there’s something magical in El Paso. It’s a place for family, for community and the desert has a beautiful charm.”
Email El Paso Inc. digital editor Amaris Richardson at amaris@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 525-9480 ext. 132.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.