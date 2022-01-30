Group led by former U.S. Rep. Silvestre Reyes secures Lincoln Center for cultural institute

After years of vacancy and layers of dust, there’s something on the horizon for the future of the old Lincoln Center building.
The dilapidated community center under the Spaghetti Bowl interchange in south-central El Paso is slated to be the future home of the Mexican American Cultural Institute.
MACI is not the same as the Mexican American Cultural Center that’s being built by the city in the Downtown library.
“This has been such a long and hard journey, but people prevailed, and ultimately it’s the people who were able to make the changes in this community,” said Lily Limón, MACI board secretary.
Limón was also previously on City Council, from 2013 to 2017. During her tenure, she argued that the 2012 bond-funded Mexican American center should be a stand-alone facility, and had supported expanding the project’s initial budget, which was $5.8 million.
Last week, the city’s news outlets were invited to step foot inside the old Lincoln Center. It was evident that the building has been run down and empty over the years, with gaping ceiling holes, peeling stucco and a sense of coldness that comes with vacant buildings.
But project leaders touted a vision for the future space that includes learning spaces, a gallery and a large kitchen.
Silvestre Reyes, MACI board president and former El Paso congressman, said the Lincoln Center would serve as the national headquarters and inaugural space for MACI. He said the nonprofit is exploring a multi-campus approach and are eyeing more El Paso locations, including a dedicated archive center.
“It will be an evolving vision that we have,” Reyes told El Paso Inc. “For instance, one of the campuses will serve as an archive center and will feature Mexican Americans that have been successful but will have an exhibit area for Medal of Honor recipients, Mexican Americans that have been successful in federal and state government, in different aspects of the media, things like that.”
In February, MACI will begin a fundraising campaign. It is also readying the launch of its website. Officials with the nonprofit said the renovations would cost about $10 million. Reyes said the building is valued at about $5 million to $8 million.
The group is working with CDA Architects on the Lincoln Center, which is not a city-run project and is not using the 2012 quality of life bond funds that were approved for the Mexican American Cultural Center.
MACI was formed in 2016 in response to concerns that the $5.8 million from the 2012 bond initiative was not enough to create a space that was appropriate for El Paso’s large Mexican-American community. MACI’s effort to partner with the city fell apart after City Council raised doubts about the group’s ability to raise funds.
Mayor Oscar Leeser briefly attended last week’s news conference at Lincoln Center. Other attendees included TxDOT representatives, members of the Lincoln Park Conservation Committee and MACI board members.
Lincoln Center is owned by the Texas Department of Transportation, which will lease the space to MACI for 25 years, with two 10-year options.
Reyes said there is no monetary exchange involved in the lease from TxDOT. A copy of the lease was not immediately available.
Lincoln Center, at 4001 Durazno, has a storied importance to the Central El Paso community. The building was constructed in 1912 and served as a school until 1980.
It also formerly housed the city’s parks and recreation department until heavy flooding in 2006 led to the closure of the space. It has been vacant since then.
In 2014 the building was slated for demolition by TxDOT, but community efforts pushed back against the plans and won a restraining order against demolition.
“There are all sorts of things that could have happened to this building. TxDOT had the foresight to show us and allow us and support us in making this step,” said Jaime Esparza, a MACI board member and former district attorney.
There are still murals on the wall from its heyday as a city department, including one of Gus and Goldie.
The MACI center will be run by the nonprofit with the same name. The city’s Mexican American Cultural Center will be run by the city’s Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.
Project officials said TxDOT will begin asbestos mitigation and removal next week ahead of MACI’s planned renovation work.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
