International Women’s Day was March 8, and companies around El Paso are celebrating the achievements of women this month.
Group 1 Automotive, one of the largest automotive retailers in the nation, held a luncheon for its 71 female employees in El Paso last week at Carlos & Mickey’s, picture right. Executives say they are making the event an annual celebration.
The company owns Shamaley Buick GMC, Shamaley Ford, Audi El Paso, BMW of El Paso, Porsche El Paso and Subaru El Paso.
