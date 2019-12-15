Fiean Liem, the Indonesian-born Delphi engineer turned El Paso entrepreneur, has opened a new restaurant where anime characters share space on the walls with steer horns.
Called Nomi, the restaurant is now open on the Westside at 6127 N. Mesa.
“It’s very eclectic, mixing Texan and Japanese elements,” says Liem, who owns the popular Greenery restaurant at Sunland Park Mall, two Koze Teppan Grill restaurants, as well as Tennis West Sports and Racquet Club in the Upper Valley.
Why open another restaurant?
“I don’t want to regret, you know, when I’m 70 or 80 not doing the things I wanted to do,” Liem says.
It was also a chance, he says, for the chefs at his other restaurants to put their heads together and create something new.
The menu includes Texas-influenced foods like smoked brisket and steak, as well as Southeast Asian, Korean and Japanese-influenced foods like ramen, sambol and kimchi.
The restaurant had a soft opening a couple of weeks ago and should be fully open for lunch and dinner in about a week.
Inside, Nomi looks like a Texas steak house collided with a Japanese restaurant. The life-size drawings of popular Japanese anime characters, including Astro Boy, Sailor Moon and Naruto, on the walls were drawn by Liem’s daughter who is studying animation in college. They share space with steer horns, the lone star of Texas, Japan’s rising sun and old license plates.
A motorcycle hangs from the ceiling.
Liem says if sales of sushi rolls and nigiri at his Eastside and Westside Koze Teppan Grill restaurants are any indication, Westsiders are more adventurous in their tastes, at least for raw seafood. Which is why, he says, he decided to open Nomi on the Westside.
Born in Indonesia, Liem grew up in the capital, Jakarta, and Singapore. Later, he earned an electrical engineering degree from the Florida Institute of Technology and got a master’s at Purdue.
His job at Delphi Automotive Systems brought him to El Paso in 2000.
“I am a very outdoors kind of person, and that’s what hooked me almost 20 years ago,” Liem says. “I found mountain biking and cycling, so I didn’t want to move.”
In 2008, he took a leap of faith and left corporate America to open a restaurant, Koze on North Mesa.
While the restaurant business “has its challenging moments,” Liem says he has no regrets about becoming an entrepreneur.
“It’s tough, but you have more control over what you do. You can’t blame anybody but yourself,” he says. “In that sense, it is more fulfilling. In the corporate world, there is a lot you can’t control.”