The city of El Paso says that Great Wolf Lodge will not be moving forward with its plans to build a resort on a high-traffic piece of property in Northwest El Paso.
Jessica Herrera, the city’s economic development director, announced in a media roundtable Friday afternoon that the company had terminated its incentive agreements with the city and county. Great Wolf, like many in the hospitality business, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The city announced the roundtable less than an hour before the event started.
Herrera said the Northwest property, which the city recently acquired specifically for the project, still has value and development potential, and that no dollars will be expended from the city’s general fund. Instead, the funds will come from the city’s economic development impact fund.
She said conditions are challenging right now, but the city is confident that they will be able to sell the property or partner with someone on a project. That decision needs to be made by City Council and Mayor Dee Margo, Herrera said.
The city’s incentive plan was worth more than $50 million over 15 years to attract a 350-room Great Wolf Lodge resort to the corner of Interstate 10 and Artcraft, near the West Towne Marketplace shopping center.
Herrera said the termination from Great Wolf Lodge, delivered in a letter Friday, will not impact the land swap of more than 2,000 acres of El Paso Water Utility/Public Service Board land in the Northeast for $18.6 million to be developed as a master plan community. She said that property closed on March 30.
She said the city “received no notification or indication from the owner” of the Northeast property that they would not be able to meet the development obligations.
More than two weeks ago, City Council approved the transfer of 2,313 acres of PSB land into the city’s inventory for $18.6 million and also approved the creation of a municipal management district over that property.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.