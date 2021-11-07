Through a new grant, the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will expand its small-business services to more places in the Southwest.
The chamber announced last week that it was selected to receive some of a $5 million Community Navigator Pilot Program grant from the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Cindy Ramos Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said the local organization was a “spoke” in the wheel of five nonprofits that were chosen by the national Hispanic chamber under the grant, which is administered by the Small Business Association.
In total, 51 organizations nationwide are participating in the program, Ramos-Davidson said. The El Paso Hispanic chamber will be getting $500,000, paid out over two years.
The other organizations chosen by the national Hispanic chamber are the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Latino Business Action Network and Hello Alice.
“It’s about the SBA and taking those resources into those markets,” Ramos-Davidson said. “We can glean a lot of information about trends, what’s happening, where these markets need help, open up new opportunities for cross state training – the possibilities are endless.”
The grant will be paid out over two years, and the El Paso Hispanic Chamber will hire five positions through the program, Ramos-Davidson said. Positions include business counselors, a grant assistant and a project director.
The services the chamber will provide include technical assistance, business counseling, networking and bilingual training to West Texas, plus New Mexico and Arizona.
The Small Business Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program awarded more than $100 million to eight national grant recipients, including the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re just thrilled that our national chamber got it,” Ramos-Davidson said. “We’ve done all kinds of things in the past. We’ve been on national webinars; we’ve done CARES activity.
“They looked at other chambers during COVID helping small businesses do things. We provided safety kits, trainings, that businesses needed to try to stay alive until things calmed down a little bit. The national chamber tapped into that.”
Ramos-Davidson said the national chamber also looked at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber’s past work with women and minority-owned businesses.
“We’re thrilled about the opportunity,” Ramos-Davidson said.
As the COVID pandemic enters the phase that includes child vaccinations and re-opened land borders, businesses around El Paso, including members of the Hispanic chamber, are getting ready for the holiday ramp-up.
On Sunday, Nov. 7, U.S.-Mexico land bridges officially re-open to non-essential travel. But the Biden administration has said nonresidents wanting to cross into the U.S. must be vaccinated with the approved COVID shots.
Ramos-Davidson said member businesses are preparing for the re-openings but aren’t expecting a barrage of crossers upfront. She said it will take additional time to cross, due to the additional crossing requirements.
“We’re trying to communicate to people that are coming across, to make sure they have all paperwork ready to be looked at,” Ramos-Davidson said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
