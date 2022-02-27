Tom Lea Trail

Right: Holly Packard Cobb, executive director of the Tom Lea Institute, with Bernie Sargent, who is a scholar director on the Texas Historical Foundation board. The foundation has awarded the Tom Lea Institute a $5,000 grant. It is the first grant the foundation has ever made in El Paso and supports the creation of a mobile website for the Tom Lea Trail. It will become the 11th trail featured on the Texas Historical Commission’s “Texas Time Travel” website. The trail, which includes seven sites in El Paso, stretches across Texas and New Mexico. It was designated by the Texas Legislature in 2017.

 Photo provided by Tom Lea Institute

Holly Packard Cobb, executive director of the Tom Lea Institute, with Bernie Sargent, who is a scholar director on the Texas Historical Foundation board.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.