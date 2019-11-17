GoPuff, a Boston-based convenience delivery service, is expanding its borderland footprint after just a couple months of doing business in El Paso.
A company spokesperson said GoPuff now serves these ZIP codes: 79936, 79916, 79906, 79925, 79907, 79905, 79915, 79903, 79935, 88021, 79835, 79911, 79922, 79932, 79912, 88063 and 88008.
The company can deliver nearly any product found in a convenience store, including things like diapers, pet food and rolling papers. GoPuff stocks its own warehouse with products and uses contracted drivers to deliver the goods.
According to the company, the most popular products in El Paso include Pedigree Ground Beef dog food, Pampers Baby-Dry diapers, Ben & Jerry’s Brownie Batter Core ice cream and one of the borderland’s favorite esophagus-burning treats: Chester’s Flamin’ Hot Fries.
GoPuff is one of many delivery apps that are now competing for El Pasoans’ stomachs, including DoorDash, Favor, Grubhub, Instacart, Postmates and Uber Eats.