Girl Scouts deliver cookies
Photo provided by TTUHSC El Paso

The Girl Scouts on Wednesday delivered 300 cases of cookies to El Paso hospitals, bringing smiles to doctors, nurses and other health care workers. The pandemic forced Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest to stop in-person cookie sales, leaving 72,000 boxes of cookies unsold in Southern New Mexico, El Paso and West Texas. Supporters have purchased cases of cookies and donated them back to the council for distribution to the military, fire and police stations, hospitals, and senior centers. The delivery Wednesday was supported by Texas Tech El Paso President’s Development Council member Bruce Gulbas, his wife Jackie Gulbas, and Texas Tech El Paso Associate Vice Chancellor of Institutional Advancement Andrea Tawney. You can still buy cookies online at girlscouts.org.

