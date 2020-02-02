The J. Edward and Helen M.C. Stern Foundation has made a $500,000 gift to Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso to establish an endowed professorship in psychiatry.
Texas Tech El Paso matched the gift to create a total fund of $1 million.
The gift was made in honor of Dr. J. Edward Stern, who helped pioneer mental health and neurological care in El Paso after arriving in the Sun City in the mid-1940s, according to a news release. His wife, Helen M.C. Stern, practiced in El Paso as a clinical psychologist.
“We look forward to the TTUHSC El Paso Paul L. Foster School of Medicine moving forward in the development of a robust psychiatry program which will, in turn, improve the support of those in need in our community,” Ginger Francis, a member of the Stern Foundation, said in a statement.
Also at the event on Tuesday, state Rep. César Blanco presented a resolution to Dr. Richard Lange, president of Texas Tech El Paso, to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine.
When the medical school welcomed its inaugural class of 40 students in 2009, it became the first on the U.S.-Mexico border.
“This medical school is not only contributing to the economic activity of our city, but directly serves to improve the physician shortage that West Texas faces,” Blanco during the presentation.
Today, the medical school has 403 students enrolled.