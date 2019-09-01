El Paso credit union GECU has reached an agreement with Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment to serve as the exclusive credit union for UTEP Athletics – a sponsorship package that is the largest in the history of the UTEP athletic program.
Van Wagner, based in New York City, is the Athletics Department’s exclusive multimedia rights partner and sales agent.
Under the deal announced in a news release Thursday, GECU is the only credit union that can advertise with UTEP Athletics and the only credit union allowed to promote UTEP Athletics with their logo and name. The PickAxe Rewards credit card will continue to be available to GECU members.
The cost of the sponsorship was not made public.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to continue our long-standing relationship with UTEP, and we are thrilled to bring innovative ideas to create an unforgettable experience for our community,” GECU President and CEO Crystal Long said in a statement.
The fast-growing credit union has more than 385,000 members and is now the largest locally owned financial institution in El Paso.