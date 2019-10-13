Blessed by the best mountain snow run-off from Colorado and New Mexico in more than a decade, the Rio Grande has been running high.
For the farms along the river in El Paso County and New Mexico, this year’s irrigation season turned out better than anyone hoped.
“The last time we had as good a year of snowpack runoff was in 2008,” said Filiberto “Bert” Cortez, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s El Paso Division manager. “Since 1994, there have only been five years with equal or greater inflow.”
But the irrigation season that began in June is over and people who watch the river will notice the difference by this weekend.
That wasn’t good news to Rafael Rodriguez and his 13-year-old stepson, Ruben Inostorza, who were preparing to wet their fishing lines Thursday morning in the cool shade of the Brick Plant Bridge.
“It’s definitely saddening,” Rodriguez said. “This is the only water we get to see basically.”
Setting up his rod and reel, Ruben ticked off the surprising variety of fish to be caught in the fast-flowing waters that make it to El Paso from Elephant Butte and Caballo Lake: perch, bass, catfish, carp, bluegill and panfish.
They weren’t concerned about the old city-county health department warning sign next to Paisano Drive roadway some feet away that read, “Danger polluted water no fishing/no swimming.”
“The only thing we can say is keep Texas wild,” Rodriguez said. “We need more places like this.”
Elephant Butte Lake, from which two irrigation districts and El Paso get their water, was all but empty at winter’s end. But there was a lot of snow in the mountains, and it melted just right.
“We had a lot of snow in the right places,” said Jesus “Chuy” Reyes, general manager of the El Paso Water Improvement District No. 1.
It was reminiscent of the snows and runoffs from the mountains of northern New Mexico and Southern Colorado that last filled the Elephant Butte reservoir in the mid-1990s.
“By season’s end, I anticipate Elephant Butte will be at almost 442,000 acre feet,” Cortez said.
That exceeds a normal irrigation season’s full allocation of water to farmers in New Mexico, Mexico and Texas – 376,000 acre feet, and farmers could hardly ask for anything more.
In a good spring and summer irrigation season, the city of El Paso also gets about half of its annual water supply from the Rio Grande.
As for next year, he said, snow’s already accumulating in the mountains of Southern Colorado and Northern New Mexico that provides the vast majority of water that reaches the Rio Grande and Elephant Butte.
“We’re looking at releasing water for irrigation in March of next year instead of June, like we did this year,” Reyes said.
The El Paso irrigation district, which shares water with the New Mexico Elephant Butte Irrigation District and with Mexico, covers 69,010 acres from one end of El Paso County to the other along the river.
The district serves 325 farms that are 100 to 2,000 acres in size, along with 4,000 to 5,000 small tract farms of five acres or less.
In a typical year, about 22,000 acres are planted in cotton, 8,500 in alfalfa, and 18,000 irrigated acres in pecan trees that take years to produce and can then produce for decades with proper irrigation.
