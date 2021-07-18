In the aftermath of the June 27 downpour that blew up the already troubled underground stormwater project under Sam Snead Drive, the El Paso Public Service Board has hired Jordan Foster Construction on an emergency basis to join Danny Sander Construction on the job.
But before the board that oversees El Paso Water voted unanimously Wednesday to bring Jordan Foster on, city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez walked the board through a litany of complaints from neighbors about the stormwater project and the contractor that was struggling to handle it.
“I want to make sure their voices are not ignored,” said Hernandez, who represents the area. “We’re asking for a little more support.”
The problems have included giant sinkholes, the repeated loss of water pressure, sewage coming up into neighbors’ toilets and bathtubs, damage to residents’ vehicles and construction workers drinking on the job, she said, reading from emails she’s received.
In one email Hernandez read, a 45-year resident of the area, Rebecca Calderon, complained about driveways blocked by construction vehicles, damage to her car by construction vehicles and arguments between construction workers and residents.
“The workers proceeded to say they were not at fault,” Calderon wrote. “They argued with my dad, requiring the police to get involved.”
Hernandez said, “The thing and the pattern I hear is that residents are being accountable for paying all of the deductibles for all of their damages without any support from the contractor.”
Another neighbor, Terry Garcia, whose letter Hernandez read said, “I’m very concerned about the safety of our homes and those of my neighbors.
“We’ve endured what I can only describe as a hellish construction project for over one and a half years.”
Hernandez read parts of six letters in all and called for answers to questions about the massive underground project and how long it will continue before she stopped to hear from the board.
John Balliew, El Paso Water’s president and CEO, said the issues Hernandez and the neighbors raised were “all legitimate,” and described the neighbors as wonderful and not unreasonable.
“It’s a difficult, deep excavation in the middle of a residential street,” Balliew said. “The contractor we have is one of our go-to good contractors, but they have struggled with this job.”
He said the utility was more than lucky to obtain the services of a quality contractor like Jordan Foster, which has already added several crews to the project.
The utility posted a description of the project on its website Friday, saying it was “originally designed by the city to collect stormwater from the larger surrounding area, but the sheer volume of the water causes streets to become overwhelmed.
“A 2014 rain event resulted in cars and trash bins getting washed into the Pico Norte Pond, illustrating the urgency for improvements. This event – coupled with new evaluation data – catapulted the project to the top of the stormwater priority list of needs to increase public safety and protect homes and businesses in East El Paso.
“Originally budgeted at $1.9 million, and El Paso Water is now adding an additional $8.4 million to install underground drainage and increase the stormwater capacity.”
Once complete, the underground system will be able to send more than 350,000 gallons of stormwater a minute through a 10-by-6-foot box culvert drainage structure deep underground to the Pico Norte holding pond.
Completion is tentatively planned for the beginning of 2022.
