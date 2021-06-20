Ben Ivey, one of the Lower Valley’s biggest farmers, has big plans for a 230-acre tract ideally located near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Avenue of the Americas, which runs through his property.
On June 3, the El Paso City Plan Commission approved his requested zoning change from apartments to industrial to accommodate a new industrial development. It would be the first of its kind and size in that area of the Lower Valley where the land use is almost entirely agriculture.
With the lack of irrigation water this year, all of Ivey’s farmland in the area, about 400 acres in all, is laid out and ready for cotton planting that didn’t happen this spring because of the water situation.
Ivey said his rezoning request, which encountered no opposition at the Plan Commission meeting, will probably go to El Paso City Council on July 6.
“We’ve planned for many, many years – about 50 years, I guess – to have this land developed into other things besides agriculture,” he said. “We had it zoned A2 for apartments in the ’70s and spent a fortune on studies.
“Warehousing was good sometimes; residential was good sometimes; and retail used to be good until the COVID thing hit. But right now, industrial is hotter than other things.”
He said they built 615,000 square feet of warehouse space near the Zaragoza Port of Entry.
“So we’re just positioning ourselves to take advantage of anything that might come along,” Ivey said. “The family goal is to try to convert our land into income producing property, not necessarily to sell it.
“I’m currently talking to about half a dozen companies that have an interest. When you have the only property in El Paso of our size and with our location, people pretty well have to talk to you.”
While he did not name names, word on the street is that Majestic Realty, a major industrial developer, is looking at Ivey’s property as is Toro Manufacturing Co.
Ivey brushed off the talk.
“There’s a lot of speculation going on all over the city about what we’re doing here,” he said. “I don’t have a deal with anybody at this time, but I am talking to about six different people about the possibilities. But nothing’s concrete and nothing’s done – just the potential.”
