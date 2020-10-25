The Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University has partnered with the El Paso County Economic Development Department to host two free business accelerators for business owners in El Paso County.
The six-week, virtual programs, BizSprint and AgSprint, will help businesses adapt to the economic and health care crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. BizSprint will be held from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11 and AgSprint from Nov. 3 to Dec. 8.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Oct. 27.
According to a news release, “BizSprint will offer participants intensive, cohort-based experiences that guide entrepreneurs through business creation, pivot and growth, with an emphasis on customer discovery, market insight and e-commerce.”
AgSprint focuses on agricultural businesses.
For more information, go online to ArrowheadCenter.nmsu.edu.
