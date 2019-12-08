The decision by District 6 city Rep. Claudia Ordaz-Perez to resign and run for the Texas House has led to a special Dec. 14 election and a four-way race for her seat on the El Paso City Council.
Early voting in that election ends Tuesday. District 6 encompasses portions of Far East El Paso and the Mission Valley.
The eldest candidate is Arnulfo Hernandez, who at 71 has decided retirement is not for him after a busy life as a lawyer, court interpreter, deputy district attorney and chief counsel for the California Department of Veterans Affairs.
He was named Bowie High School’s Outstanding Ex in 1995, is co-author of “The Men of Company E,” had a hand in getting a stretch of Loop 375 named Company E Memorial Highway and has proposed a Downtown monument for those El Paso heroes of World War II.
These days, he’s involved in the effort to bring a law school to El Paso.
Like everyone else who’s run for the El Paso City Council lately and gone knocking on doors, Hernandez has heard a lot about the need for better street maintenance, better jobs and holding the line on property taxes.
“I will use my experience to bring parties together,” Hernandez said. “We need to stop the brain drain. UTEP is Tier 1, and we need to find a way to keep the kids here.
“I could not have become a lawyer here because there was no law school. We need a law school.”
He’s also concerned about rising city taxes and the tax incentives the city gives to bring projects to El Paso, such as Great Wolf Lodge.
As for the fate of the historic Duranguito neighborhood, Hernandez said, “I support an arena. The issue is where does it go? And the initial amount of money won’t be enough.
“I would like to have an arena and be careful of our history.”
Claudia Rodriguez, 34, owns and runs MR Trucking with her husband, Julio, and has never been involved in politics – until now.
“As a business owner, I’m just tired of all the taxes and tax increases,” Rodriguez said. “I have a family of four, and it’s getting harder to provide.
“I’m not a politician, just a very concerned citizen.”
She’s also the proud daughter of Mexican migrants and waiting for her architecture degree from Texas Tech University.
What Rodriguez said she really wants to see are more people voting and ballot items that are understandable. That goes especially for bond propositions, like the $413 million public safety bond proposition that 59% of El Paso voters approved Nov. 5.
“Average people don’t understand what they’re talking about, and we end up voting against ourselves,” Rodriguez said. “I understand the need for police and fire. We need to provide those services.
“But these taxes don’t help.”
The big issues for her are the same ones she’s hearing at people’s doors – better streets and putting a hold on property taxes.
“Everyone wants speed bumps,” she said.
Debbie Torres, 65, is a retired UTEP program administrator and president of the Pueblo Viejo Neighborhood Association.
She was also involved in the opposition campaign that led the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to overturn a prior approval of the proposed MedCare Environmental Solutions medical waste treatment facility in El Paso’s Mission Valley in August.
“My advocacy started years ago, in the early 1970s when I participated in peaceful protests for better education for Hispanic students,” she said. “After retiring, I became interested in public service.”
That got her a position on the El Paso’s City Plan Commission.
“With my background and advocacy and the degree to which I have become engaged in the community, I believe I’m the best candidate,” she said. “I grew up in the Mission Valley, and I want to continue serving because I believe there needs to be a well-educated voice on City Council for the district.”
Asked about her position on whether the Duranguito neighborhood should be demolished to make way for a city arena, Torres deferred, saying, “I would have to look and see what the courts say.”
Torres, who has the support of some of El Paso’s biggest business names, said lowering the tax burden on homeowners “goes hand in hand with bringing in more businesses to relieve that burden.”
Making his second bid for the District 6 seat, Eric Stoltz, 26, ran for the same position in the 2018 election that Ordaz-Perez won.
He said he’s a deputy field organizer with Texas Rising, a nonprofit organization that’s involved in registering young people to vote.
“My priorities are a green infrastructure and green efficiency model around the city to ensure that we’re saving money up front, reducing maintenance costs as well, using environmentally sustainable infrastructure,” he said.
He would like to get the city on a green infrastructure plan for dealing with flood control and revive the arroyo preservation policy the city had for a few years and mostly ignored.
He, too, is not a big fan of the tax incentive agreements the city has with major ventures that receive multi-year tax breaks in exchange for their investments in the community.
“My belief is we shouldn’t be subsidizing millionaires,” he said. “My campaign is based on the welfare of my community. We should be subsidizing our citizens, not millionaires.”
Early voting runs through Dec. 10, and Election Day is Dec. 14. For more information, including polling locations, go online to epcountyvotes.com.
