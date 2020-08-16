El Paso businessman and philanthropist Paul Foster and his wife, Alejandra De la Vega Foster, have gifted $5.1 million to the University of Texas at El Paso to support the restoration of the Sun Bowl stadium.
“Alejandra and I try to focus much of our civic and charitable giving on effective, sustainable quality-of-life projects,” Paul Foster said in a news release. “The Sun Bowl has been a big part of El Paso’s quality of life for over 57 years, representing our city and public university in a very unique way. We’re happy to be a part of renovating this iconic venue.”
In April of 2018, UTEP revealed plans for a long-awaited makeover of the Sun Bowl stadium, which first opened in the early 1960s. The $15 million renovation has been funded through private donations, including support from El Paso credit union GECU.
Renovations include premium seating in the GECU Terrace and Center Club, loge boxes, updated press area and concourse, as well as the new Sky Lounge, which will replace the existing club.
The structure housing the press box and the Hunt Family Sky Lounge will be renamed the Paul and Alejandra Foster Tower.
Paul Foster, who got his start in oil as a roughneck, made much of his fortune as a founder of Western Refining, which was sold in a $6.5 billion deal in 2017.
He is also a real estate developer and is behind the Fountains at Farah shopping center, which opened in East Central in 2013. He has led the historic restoration of Downtown buildings, including the Anson Mills building and, most recently, the Plaza Hotel at Pioneer Park.
In 2007, he donated $50 million to Texas Tech to establish the medical school that now bears his name.
Foster and his wife, along with members of the Hunt family, helm MountainStar Sports Group, which owns the El Paso Chihuahuas Triple-A baseball team and the El Paso Locomotive USL club.
De la Vega Foster is the secretary of innovation and economic development for the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. An entrepreneur, she also owns several businesses and is vice president of Almacenes Distribuidores de la Frontera, which operates convenience stores in Juárez.
