El Paso billionaire Paul Foster has been named chair of the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas board.
Foster, the founder and former CEO of Western Refining, will oversee the ERCOT board that works alongside the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which governs the state’s energy grid.
El Paso is not connected to the ERCOT grid.
“Today’s good news only adds to the remarkable progress that ERCOT and the PUC have made in stabilizing the grid to ensure reliable power generation for Texas,” said PUCT Chairman Peter Lake in a news release last week. “With these initial selections, the Board Selection Committee has chosen exceptional leaders to guide ERCOT into the future.”
Foster is the founder of Franklin Mountain Investments and owner of a number of historic buildings in Downtown El Paso, including the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, which opened in 2020 after years of renovations. He is also behind the development of the Fountains at Farah shopping center.
Foster is a graduate of Baylor University and former chair of the UT System Board of Regents.
