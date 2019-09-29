The board of the largest oil refiner in the country is standing behind its CEO as some of the company’s top shareholders push for the chief executive to be removed.
El Paso billionaire Paul Foster, who founded and later sold Western Refining, is among them. He sent a letter Friday to Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s board of directors calling for the replacement of CEO Gary Heminger.
Foster was joined by Jeff Stevens, the former president of Western Refining and a major shareholder in Marathon Petroleum.
“The board of directors is firmly and unanimously supportive of Gary Heminger as (Marathon’s) chairman and CEO, and his track record of delivering value to shareholders and all of the company’s constituencies,” James Rohr, Marathon Petroleum’s lead independent director, said in an emailed statement.
Foster declined to comment on the letter, and Stevens could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
Foster’s Western Refining was sold to San Antonio-based Andeavor in 2017, which later merged with Marathon. Foster and Stevens remain some of Marathon’s largest shareholders, and the company now operates the refinery in El Paso.
In the letter, Foster and Stevens back a proposal by hedge fund Elliott Management Corp. to split the company into three units, citing concerns related to the company’s business performance, strategy and governance.
“Engaging with you in a public manner was not our first choice, but unfortunately our hand was forced by your obstruction and obfuscation,” Foster and Stevens wrote. “We still welcome the opportunity to meet with and commence a substantive dialogue with your independent board members.”
They allege that Marathon has lost the confidence of shareholders, writing that leadership has failed to deliver on growth and profitability “it suggested could be produced by an integrated business model.”
Foster and Stevens also accused Marathon of having inadequate clarity on financial reporting, as well as restricted investor relations and a vacant chief operating officer seat. They also wrote that Marathon inadequately integrated Andeavor into its business model, “leading to a critical loss of talent.”
“Marathon’s stock continues to trade at a persistent and glaring discount to both a sum-of-the-parts valuation and relative to its peers,” the letter states.
Foster cited his and Stevens’ experience operating energy companies and said their efforts to forge a dialogue with Marathon leadership were dismissed or rebuffed.
Heminger has been Marathon CEO since October 2018 and was a board member from 2011 to 2016, according to his Bloomberg profile.
Foster was raised in Lovington, New Mexico, and has lived in El Paso since 2000. He got his start in oil by digging ditches and welding pipes. He graduated from Baylor University in Waco in 1979, receiving a degree in accounting.
Today, he is known for his historic restoration projects in Downtown El Paso, including the restoration of the Anson Mills Building. The restoration of the historic Plaza Hotel is underway, and earlier this year, he bought the historic Kress Building for $2.2 million.
