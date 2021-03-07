In this westernmost tip of Texas, a new fixed-base operator is welcoming its first customers flying in and out of the borderland.
Million Air, at 1800 Hawkins near the airport, opened for business this month. The fixed-base operator, or FBO, provides fueling and other services for private and corporate air travel.
“We have large charter services coming through and private jets,” said Paul Foster, Million Air El Paso’s franchise owner. “It’s unique to cities on the border, but a lot of planes need to clear customs before going further north, and are stopping here to clear customs and get fuel and different services.”
The facility includes 10,000 square feet of lobby space and 20,000 square feet of hangar space, and includes amenities for pilots like showers, rest areas and flight planning technology.
It also has conference rooms, snacks and relaxation areas for customers, Foster said.
Million Air is one of a small number of FBOs in the region, which include Atlantic Aviation near the El Paso airport and Francis Aviation in Santa Teresa, New Mexico. FBOs also sell jet fuel.
“We think there’s plenty of volume to warrant the competition and to warrant a second FBO out there,” Foster said, adding that there isn’t really one typical customer coming to Million Air, but a range of flyers.
“It ranges from the weekend pilot who flies a small prop airplane, to helicopter pilots, to big gulf streams and corporate jets,” he said. “I don’t know if there’s a typical customer; it’s just anyone who flies that’s not using a commercial airline.”
Foster, who recently reopened the restored Plaza Hotel in Downtown, owns Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership, which owns Million Air ELP through its subsidiary, Franklin Mountain Aviation ELP.
A national FBO, Million Air operates at four other airports in Texas and more than 30 around the country.
Foster said the market for private aviation in El Paso has been strong, including during the pandemic. El Paso also has a robust range of air travel, including for the military and manufacturing.
“It’s kind of interesting, looking at how things have changed over the last several years and the last year with COVID,” Foster said. “On the one hand, you have a bunch of customers that didn’t want to fly commercial and were looking for more private airlines. I think a lot of the charter services, for-rent flight services, have done pretty well as a result of that.”
