Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock relinquished command of the 1st Armored Division to its new commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg, on Tuesday. Above, Matlock, right, bumps elbows with Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, during the change-of-command ceremony at Fort Bliss. A native of Warren, Michigan, Eichburg previously served with 1AD from 2006 to 2009 when it was headquartered in Germany, as well as during two deployments with the division.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mesa Street work has snarled traffic. Here's when TxDOT expects to finish construction
- Whispers: Khalid and Netflix, Plaza reviews, Aaron Jones on the Feud and a seller's market
- UTEP announces distinguished alumni, gold nugget recipients
- Sunland Park port of entry hopes still simmering
- Amazon gets going with $192 million El Paso fulfillment center
- Fort Bliss leader chosen for 3-star level assignment
- Texas Tech breaks ground on 130-chair dental clinic
- UTEP reimagines its MBA programs
- Amazon confirms 750-job El Paso fulfillment center
- Cinemark opening one El Paso movie theater on Friday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest News
- El Paso’s resilience tested but strong after rough year
- City stands by promise not to raise taxes
- Historic Trost house finds buyer in 3 days
- Why El Pasoans should spare the life of the man accused of attacking our community
- Businesses try to balance COVID response, privacy
- VA health care services come to Westside
- Investment fund closes deal for El Paso Electric
- Texas Tech breaks ground on 130-chair dental clinic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.