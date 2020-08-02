Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas - Maj. Gen. Patrick E. Matlock, the outgoing commanding general of 1st Armored Division and native of Willows, California, right, bumps elbows with Gen. Michael X. Garrett, the commanding general of United States Army Forces Command and native of Cleveland, Ohio, during a change of command ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 28. During the ceremony, Matlock spoke on the importance of cultivating leadership qualities in young Soldiers and the significance in meeting new people and learning about their backgrounds, fostering greater camaraderie and understanding between Soldiers. (U.S. Photo by Pfc. Matthew Marcellus)

 Photo: Pfc. Matthew Marcellus / U.S. Army

Maj. Gen. Patrick Matlock relinquished command of the 1st Armored Division to its new commander, Brig. Gen. Matthew Eichburg, on Tuesday. Above, Matlock, right, bumps elbows with Gen. Michael Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, during the change-of-command ceremony at Fort Bliss. A native of Warren, Michigan, Eichburg previously served with 1AD from 2006 to 2009 when it was headquartered in Germany, as well as during two deployments with the division.

