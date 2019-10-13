The Fort Bliss Bugle newspaper will cease publication in print at the end of this month, ending a line of Army papers that have covered the El Paso post continually since 1941.
Described on its cover as “Named U.S. Army’s Best Print Publication for 2018,” the Bugle will make the official announcement in its Oct. 17 edition.
Laven Publishing Group, headed by Susan Laven, publishes the Bugle, which is printed in Juárez, then distributed on post and around El Paso and available free.
It was known as the Fort Bliss Monitor until about a decade ago.
“The Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office and Laven Publishing are in mutual agreement that the print version of the Fort Bliss Bugle will have its last publication on October 31, 2019,” Laven said in a written response to questions from El Paso Inc.
Laven Publishing has put out the Fort Bliss newspapers for the past 35 years.
“Our mission has always been to publish an excellent newspaper, and we are pleased the Fort Bliss newspaper has won so many awards throughout the years,” Laven said. “It goes without saying that working with all the folks at the (Fort Bliss) Public Affairs Office over the years has truly been an honor.
“Likewise, we are thankful for the many advertisers who have supported the Fort Bliss newspaper year after year.”
The news content for the Bugle comes from other military publications, Army journalists and civilian freelance writers, but times are changing for print publications because readers have changed.
“The trend in recent years has been such that technology is changing the way people consume media,” Laven said. “There will always be those who prefer the traditional print format, but others will go with the prevailing tide.”
Michelle Gordon, the Bugle’s managing editor for the past six months, said there are still decisions to be made about the Bugle’s online presence.
“We’re going to continue putting out news stories for Fort Bliss,” she said. “They won’t be in a physical hard copy newspaper. Everything will be digital.
“Our plan for now is to use DVIDS – or the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, which is owned by the military. Each unit has their own website where they can put print media. We can link to them and push news stories and photos, so other media outlets can just pull them off and run them in their publications.”
Guy Volb, the garrison public affairs director at Fort Bliss, said the decision to end publication of the Bugle was simply a matter of keeping up with the times because many military personnel, like civilians, just don’t get their news and information from print publications anymore.
“I’ve been at this since 1983 and I, as an old-school journalist, am disappointed to see this happen,” he said. “We are one of the last military installations that still has a publication.”
News about Fort Bliss produced by Volb’s shop will migrate to the public DVIDS platform.
“It’s not a publication per se but there will be content on-demand about Fort Bliss when one of my journalists produces something we think is a bang,” he said.
Information will also be available online at home.army.mil/bliss.
