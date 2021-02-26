In a posh Westside neighborhood near the gated Casitas Coronado community, expensive homes and private tennis courts, some residents are wondering and some are worried about what’s to become of the Sunridge at Desert Springs property.
The facility at 5901 Bandolero has been closed for a while and some demolition and salvage work is going on at the former nursing home that cared largely for people with Alzheimer’s disease.
Barbara Wheeler heard about it from a neighbor who stopped and talked to workers at the site.
“They told him it was being demolished and the government is going to make it a facility to house migrant children that were separated from their parents,” she told El Paso Inc. “I can’t believe that in that upscale neighborhood, they could put something like that in.
“Nobody who lives in the neighborhood knows anything about it.”
On visiting the former nursing home, El Paso Inc. got the same information from workers, as well as the site foreman.
“The old people, they moved them out,” one worker said in Spanish, adding that the facility will be “a refuge for children who crossed alone.”
He and the other workers were engaged in salvage work, with debris in the driveway separated from clusters of office furniture ready to be picked up and hauled away.
Even the shrubbery in front of the building was being carefully pulled from the ground, neatly stacked and then loaded in pick-ups and trailers and taken away.
Previously, the nursing home was owned and operated by Baka Enterprises, which still owns the Sunridge at Cielo Vista home and Sunridge at Cambria.
Those sites are doing very well, and Baka plans to keep them operating in El Paso for a long time, said Kathy Tegen, CEO of Baka Enterprises, headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin.
That was not the case for Desert Springs.
“We closed Desert Springs in the middle of COVID because it was half empty for almost four years and was down to a few patients, so we just made the decision to close it and put it up for sale,” Tegen said.
The buyer was a company owned by El Paso businessman David Bingham, and Tegen said she’s heard the former nursing home will be operated by a nonprofit that works with and shelters children around the world.
“Our building would be perfect for children because we have an inside courtyard and a big backyard,” Tegen said. “The Bandolero site has nothing to do with what AOC’s pitching a fit about.
“She’s talking about those little cages. I’m with her. I’m not a big fan of that at all.”
Tegen was referring to U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who has railed against the Biden administration’s decision to house unaccompanied immigrant children at a 66-acre center in Carrizo Springs, on the border south of San Antonio.
El Paso Inc. reached out to a number of federal agencies and officials for information about the Bandolero site without luck.
But one of the supervisors at the site mentioned a company called BCFS, which is a San Antonio nonprofit with a worldwide footprint and the future operator of the facility on Bandolero in El Paso.
According to its website, BCFS works with various agencies on national disaster relief and provides foster care for children on a very large scale.
BCFS System describes itself as a “global health and human services organization with programs and locations in the U.S. as well as internationally.”
BCFS didn’t respond to El Paso Inc.’s call but referred it to the Bandolero property’s new owner, Bingham, who’s had another home in operation for over a year and was happy to talk with El Paso Inc. about what they’re doing.
His various business enterprises have operated under the corporate name of The Heritage Group since 1980.
“When we got involved, the Bandolero facility was already in the process of being closed, so it was an opportunity for us to purchase it,” he said. “We have another facility at 200 Washington that’s exactly the same function.
“So this is just an expansion of that program.”
That location could handle 80 to 120 kids but is operating with fewer now because of COVID issues.
“There are a lot of misconceptions, but the reality is it’s a very quiet and safe facility – the same as a nursing home,” Bingham said.
That home is near Washington Park and is also operated by BCFS, which he described as “an amazing company.”
“They have social service facilities all over,” Bingham said. “They do all kinds of programs. They even do senior care and other programs with the government.
“The facility they now run has been operating for about a year and a half,” he said, “and there have been no issues with the neighbors at all.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.