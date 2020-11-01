In the El Paso City Council race for the District 7 seat, 29-year-old Aaron Montes, who left his job as a city hall reporter at the El Paso Times to run for office, is taking on incumbent Henry Rivera, 62, a retired El Paso police officer.
Election Day is Tuesday, and El Paso’s nonpartisan city elections are at the very bottom of the ballot, after the presidential election and the elections for federal and state offices.
For more information about the election, including voting locations, go online to EPCountyVotes.com.
Montes, who worked for El Paso Inc. before joining the El Paso Times last year, is making an issue of Rivera’s voting record, which usually puts him on the winning side of controversial issues with Mayor Dee Margo.
Montes is not running to vote with Margo but, generally, to oppose him.
“I’m proud to say that I’ve gotten significant backing from the community in terms of campaign contributions and volunteer work in trying to spread the message that I am trying to communicate to this community.”
“I’m going after bettering the neighborhoods here rather than putting so much investment into one basket – Downtown,” Montes said. “We have quite a few folks who are homeowners living on fixed budgets, and the ever escalating tax rate is not sustainable.
“A lot of people feel that they are not getting the proper investment for the tax dollars that they pay.”
The latest campaign finance reports for the two candidates, which track campaign activities from July 30 until the eighth day before the election, show both candidates are waging low-dollar campaigns.
Montes reported spending $9,903 in that period, collecting $6,649 in contributions with no big ones and having $2,900 on hand at the end. Rivera spent $9,800, collected $21,358 and had $15,046 remaining at the end of the period on Oct. 26. His largest contribution was $2,500 from El Paso businessman and developer Woody Hunt.
Rivera, who is married to a long-time veteran of El Paso politics, Dora Oaxaca-Rivera, chair of the El Paso Democratic Party, points to Montes’ lack of experience in government affairs and brief residency in District 7 where Rivera has lived for 27 years. Montes moved into an apartment in the district, which includes portions of the Eastside and Lower Valley, eight months ago.
Asked if he’s a stranger to the area who moved into District 7 to run for office, as Rivera suggested, Montes said, “I moved a few minutes away from where I grew up. There are many places I spent my childhood and upbringing going to that are in District 7.
“I played basketball at the YMCA on Trawood, football at the Reese McCord Park and Marty Robbins Park. My mom would take me to be with friends at Travis White Park.
“I had a bunch of birthday parties at the Peter Piper on Montwood and Lee Trevino. Bought my first car at the Honda on Lee Trevino. I buy sweet bread from Valentine’s Bakery. Eat at the Steakpedos on Trawood.
“To say this is not my community is absurd.”
Asked about his accomplishments in office, Rivera said, “I am the most proud of the fact that I was able to provide public safety (personnel) with modern technology – body cameras for police and drones for the firefighters – something that was unheard of here.
“Of course, there were others, like the paving of streets and the additional $10 million that we were able to create as a council and put back on the streets without having to use bonds for that.
And, finally, of course, to participate in budgets where we kept taxes low and this year especially, since we didn’t raise any tax. We kept the tax rate the same.”
Last year, when the majority of city representatives approved a tax increase, overriding Mayor Margo’s veto of the budget, Rivera and Rep. Sam Morgan voted against the increase.
Going back to the issue of body cameras for police, Rivera said the Police Department was not in favor of them, but he helped change minds in the department with a city presentation, which he requested, on the large numbers of lawsuits against the city because of alleged police misconduct.
Rivera said he thinks the body cameras now in use and those the department will buy will reduce the number of lawsuits.
“They usually say there’s two sides of every story, but then we improved that to three sides – your side, the officer’s side and there’s the truth,” Rivera said, “You want to get to as close to the truth as you can, and you’d be surprised who was telling the truth.”
Rivera said he was involved in winning a $110,000 state grant for the first 35 body cameras in 2018. They went to the Police Department’s crisis intervention team, which sometimes deals with people who are mentally ill.
Now, he said, the department wants body cameras for patrol officers involved in driving while intoxicated arrests.
Asked about his stance on the completion of the city’s planned multipurpose arena, which would require the demolition of the historic Duranguito neighborhood, Rivera said. “I’m for the arena.”
Why? Because 72% of El Paso voters approved it in 2012, he said.
Rivera said he doesn’t mind taking his grandkids who live in Las Cruces to shows at the Pan American Center, but doesn’t understand why they should be getting so many big shows compared to El Paso.
“I love Las Cruces, but how can a quaint little town like that host a big country star for five days and reap all the benefits while El Paso didn’t?” he said. “We need something like that to bring in more commercial properties to lower the taxes on homeowners and to build on something like that for our community.”
Montes strongly opposes the demolition of Duranguito and going forward with the arena somewhere else because the 2012 price tag has gone from $180 million to Margo’s estimate of $250 million today.
“I don’t believe that we should be threatening eminent domain for a project like this,” he said. “It sets an awful precedent and a bad tone for a project that needs every bit of support from the community in El Paso.”
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the problems it’s causing in El Paso, Montes said the city should focus on getting through the next three years or so until that crisis is addressed, and then revisit the arena issue.
“If we can get through all that and things look healthy, I’m comfortable exploring a convention center/arena hybrid,” he said. “I think that could be a nice compromise and use the $180 million on an arena performing arts center that might fit in – but over there in the Civic Center area.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
