Two former commanding generals with ties to El Paso say President Trump’s decision to abruptly withdraw U.S. forces from the Syrian border was a mistake, hurting America’s reputation around the world and raising fears of a resurgence of the Islamic State group.
“I feel very strongly about it because I was the initial commander on the ground in the fight against (Islamic State) in 2014,” said retired Army Gen. Dana Pittard, a 1977 Eastwood High School grad who commanded Fort Bliss from 2010 to 2013.
But the way forward, they told El Paso Inc. last week, is becoming clearer as the Kurdish fighters that helped sweep the Islamic State group from the region search for new allies and the U.S. enforces a cease-fire agreement with Turkey.
“There appears to be a way forward, but it’s not with U.S. help or leverage because we lost that leverage in removing our troops,” Pittard said. “The Syrian Kurds have gone to the Syrian government and asked for help, and that may in fact by the way forward: The Syrian government with backing from Russia and Iran will back our former allies.”
The order by Trump on Oct. 13 to remove U.S. military personnel from the Syrian border with Turkey set off days of violence that sent more than 150,000 civilians fleeing. Shelling and gunfire quieted in northern Syria Friday, a day after a temporary cease-fire was announced by Vice President Mike Pence between Turkish and Kurdish forces.
El Pasoan Richard Behrenhausen has taken a special interest in Turkey’s recent incursion into Kurdish-held northern Syria having been the deputy chief of staff of Allied Land Forces Southern Europe in the late 1980s. The NATO force included U.S. allies Italy, Turkey and Greece.
“We have taken it a step too far by abandoning a hard-fought area in Syria that was invaluable. To just walk away that quickly is a mistake,” said Behrenhausen, who retired from the Army in 1991 as commanding general of the Department of Defense Drug Interdiction Task Force at Fort Bliss
The situation is deeply complicated, he added. Last week, Russia began asserting itself in the long-contested part of Syria, running patrols with Syrian troops.
“There are people very much smarter than I am who now have to decide how much influence we are willing to cede to the Russians,” Behrenhausen said. “Are we gambling by giving up more of the Middle East to the Russian orbit? When does that regression we are in in the Middle East begin to have an impact on the strength of our military ties in Europe?”
Behrenhausen served as chief of staff at West Point in the late 1980s and said he remembers well Trump’s visits to the U.S. Military Academy during football season.
“Not to be critical of the president – it is not in my nature to be critical of the president – Trump is a very decisive man, and in his mind, he has a very fixed opinion of where he wants to go,” Behrenhausen said.
He added, “It’s easy to be a critic. It’s very hard to be in charge.”
House Republicans joined Democrats to condemn Trump’s decision to abandon America’s Kurdish allies in an overwhelming vote Wednesday. Defending his decision, Trump said “I’m not going to get involved in a war between Turkey and Syria, especially when, if you look at the Kurds, and again I say this with great respect, they’re no angels.”
In 2014, Pittard said, then-President Barack Obama sent him and 300 special operations troops to Iraq to assess the situation as the Islamic State group claimed territory in Iraq and Syria.
They concluded that Islamic State “was an existential threat, and we should assist the Iraqis and Kurds in beating them. Airstrikes started six weeks later,” he said.
The Syrian Kurdish militias were “no angels – I get that – but they helped us defeat ISIS on the ground. You don’t turn your back on your friends and your allies,” Pittard said.
He worries that the deepening chaos in Syria could sow the seeds for a resurgence of the Islamic State group.
“ISIS as a geographical caliphate – a state – has been defeated, but ISIS as terrorist organization still exists and will continue to take root in ungoverned areas and failed states,” he said.
Reporting contributed by The New York Times