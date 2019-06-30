Fifty years ago, a Texas senator from El Paso helped establish El Paso Community College, which has grown to more than 29,000 students and 145 different programs as the institution celebrates its golden anniversary.
Joe Christie, who served in the Texas Senate from 1967 to 1973, has more than a few accomplishments from his years under the dome, many of which directly impacted El Paso.
“When I first brought up the idea of a community college in El Paso, first I heard was ‘we already have a college here, why do we need another?’ Now there are 30,000 students enrolled,” Christie said. “It’s been a spectacular success. I’m really proud.”
Christie, who was in El Paso last week to celebrate EPCC’s 50th anniversary, said his inspiration to open a community college came from visiting a campus in Corpus Christi. He wanted something similar for the borderland, something that could train students to get the jobs that were available in El Paso.
“It evolved into a kind of entry level to college education that wasn’t available at UTEP,” Christie said. “We had open enrollment, low tuition. People would work at their daytime jobs and continue their education at night. They could get the first two years of a degree while holding down a job or taking care of kids.”
Fast forward 50 years. EPCC still retains part of its original vision but has evolved to also include things like dual credit offerings for high school students. More than 78,000 degrees and certificates have been awarded at the community college since 1969, according to EPCC.
“They’ve done a really good job of keeping their finger on the pulse of El Paso, trying to anticipate what educational needs are needed and what they can provide,” Christie said.
Christie was born in Rising Star, Texas, in 1933. He attended the University of Texas School of Law and came to El Paso to be assistant county attorney before serving in the Texas Senate.
He was a friend of Charlie Wilson, a fellow Texas senator and former U.S. representative. Wilson was known as the “liberal from Lufkin” and had a movie made about him, starring Tom Hanks as Wilson.
Christie said he’s proud of helping to put three major parks on the map: Franklin Mountains State Park, Guadalupe Mountains National Park and Hueco Tanks State Park.
He also helped the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo secure funding.
He also championed legislation to legalize the sale of cocktails in Texas. Christie said the state was losing out on convention business because nobody could just order cocktails or a glass of wine with their meals.
Christie also helped establish the gross tax on alcoholic beverage sales.
“It’s probably over a billion dollars now that the state wouldn’t have had,” Christie said.
Legislation Christie championed included protections for Texas’ beloved horned lizards, also known as horny toads.
In 1967, Texas banned the sale and export of horny toads. Christie said he recently learned part of the due diligence for EPCC’s future Fort Bliss campus included making sure horny toads would not be impacted by construction.
“I was happy to see they’re taking care of my toads,” Christie said.
Christie now splits his time between Santa Barbara, California, and Austin. He works with Blue Squad, a company that “makes it easier for progressive candidates to be elected.”
Since leaving the Senate, Christie has purchased an oil exploration company and started a software company. He occasionally visits El Paso, and his wife still has family in the region.
“I like to drive around and visit old places that have fond memories,” Christie said.
Christie also likes to indulge in his favorite cocktail, something he can comfortably do in Texas thanks to his own work.
“I have a margarita just about every evening,” Christie said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 105.